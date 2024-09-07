Jenna Ortega Excites Fans With New Wednesday Season 2 Reveal

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega ramped up the excitement for Season 2 with a particularly awesome reveal.

Season 2 of the hit Addams Family spin-off has been a long time coming all the while Ortega continued her rise to Hollywood superstardom. There has been one behind-the-scenes issue after another, including a major character being removed and Ortega herself insinuating Wednesday's shelf life may not be a long one.

Story details for Season 2 are almost completely unknown outside of Ortega's Wednesday Addams spending more time with the rest of the Addams family. However, there is one specific exciting moment from Season 1 that was just confirmed to make an unexpected return.

Netflix

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shared new information on one specific thing to expect from Season 2.

Joined by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Winona Ryder on the press tour for that film, Ortega revealed that she just filmed a cello piece a couple of weeks prior for the series. Additionally, there will be more cello scenes besides the one mentioned for Season 2:

"We’re shooting the second season right now, so I think it was maybe two weeks ago I pulled a good portion of my hair out for a cello piece. We shot that one-and-done, and then we’re moving on to the next one, so I am currently playing, never said I was good."

This comes after the epic cello scene from Wednesday Season 1's first episode in which Ortega's Wednesday played a version of The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" on her balcony.

What Will Happen in Wednesday Season 2?

Season 1 concluded with Ortega's leading character defeating both Marilyn Thornhill and Tyler while saving the population of Nevermore Academy. When also taking into account that Xavier Thorpe will not be back due to the controversy surrounding actor Percy Hynes White, plotline options for Season 2 are wide open.

Season 2 could potentially handle both the Tyler storyline and other new plot threads involving Wednesday's family on a more consistent basis.

Considering Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the bunch were only seen in a pair of episodes, this show's take on them has plenty of room for exploration. The actors behind those characters were also bumped up to series regulars, indicating they will all have bigger roles to play.

The bigger question is when Season 2 will actually premiere, as the series did not begin filming until May 2024.

Taking that timeframe into account, a 2024 release is almost completely out of the question barring an exceptionally quick production schedule.

More than likely, Netflix will plan Season 2's debut for either the spring or summer of 2025. However, the streamer could also want to hold onto it for the fall season and have it debut close to Halloween.

Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.