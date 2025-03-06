Wednesday Season 2 Announces Its 25 Main Cast Members

Many actors will take center stage for Season 2 of Netflix's hit Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday.

Wednesday Season 2 has been a long time coming. Season 1 first dominated Netflix airways in November 2022. Since then, however, due to a combination of the 2023 Hollywood strikes and possible internal drama, the second set of episodes has remained elusive.

However, Netflix officially confirmed that the Addams Family's young daughter would return to the small screen sometime in 2025. Alongside her will be an impressive group of co-stars who hope to make Season 2 as big a hit as its predecessor.

Wednesday Season 2 Confirmed Main Cast Members

An official 2025 press release from Netflix confirmed the 25 cast members starring in the streamer's Wednesday Season 2:

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega

After becoming a hit sensation with her performance as Wednesday Addams in Season 1, Jenna Ortega is back to reprise her leading role in Season 2.

The end of Season 1 showed Wednesday and her classmates uncovering a dangerous monster before she was expelled from Nevermore. However, Season 2 seems to bring her back to the spooky school as she prepares for another wild adventure (complete with another potentially iconic cello scene).

Ortega was recently seen playing Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and her other credits include Scream VI, Miller's Girl, and Iron Man 3.

Steve Buscemi - Barry Dort

Steve Buscemi

Hollywood legend Steve Buscemi will add Wednesday to his lengthy resume with a role as Barry Dort.

Dort is in line to take over the position of Nevermore Academy's principal after Larissa Weems' murder in Season 1, immediately raising questions about how he will protect himself.

Buscemi is best known for his work in Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, and Monsters, Inc.

Catherine Zeta-Jones - Morticia Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Returning to her Season 1 role as the matriarch of the Addams family, Morticia Addams, is Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In this story, Morticia previously attended Nevermore, just like Wednesday, in her youth. Along with her natural charm, she also wields powerful psychic abilities.

Zeta-Jones is most recognizable for her roles in Chicago, The Mask of Zorro, and Entrapment.

Emma Myers - Enid Sinclair

Emma Myers

One of Wednesday's biggest young stars coming back to her role next to Jenna Ortega is Emma Myers, reprising her part as Enid Sinclair.

Enid is a vibrant werewolf who enters the show as Wednesday's roommate at Nevermore Academy, doing everything she can to form a friendship with her dark classmate. Their friendship should remain intact in new episodes.

Myers will be seen again in 2025 as part of the cast of April's A Minecraft Movie. Other major credits include A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Family Switch, and Southern Gospel.

Joy Sunday - Bianca Barclay

Joy Sunday

Another unique character returning for Nevermore Academy classes in Wednesday Season 2 is Joy Sunday's Bianca Barclay.

Known as a siren, Bianca is also remembered for her relationship with Xavier Thorpe and her intense rivalry with Wednesday in Season 1. However, with family issues weighing on her at the end of the season, Season 2 may see her take a step back from the spotlight.

The Beta Test, Dear White People, and Shithouse also feature Sunday in prominent roles.

Luis Guzmán - Gomez Addams

Luis Guzmán

Luiz Guzmán, known for many roles over the last half-century, embodies this universe's take on Gomez Addams, the head of the Addams household.

Season 1 uniquely positioned Gomez as a person of interest in a murder case. Additionally, Season 2 will give him plenty of chances to shine, including a sword fight and a groovy dance scene.

Guzmán has over 173 credits on his resume, including Traffic, Punch-Drunk Love, and Boogie Nights. More recently, he joined Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold in the cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Hunter Doohan - Tyler Galpin

Hunter Doohan

Hunter Doohan takes on the role of Tyler Galpin, one of Wednesday's rare human characters, who works as a barista in a coffee shop close to Nevermore.

While his father is the town Sheriff, he also develops romantic feelings for Wednesday across the first eight episodes. However, that romance does not appear to be moving into Season 2.

Doohan made waves in recent years as part of the cast of Your Honor alongside Bryan Cranston. Fans can also see Doohan's work in What/If, Truth Be Told, and Westworld.

Billie Piper - Capri

Billie Piper

While Billie Piper is confirmed for the cast of Wednesday Season 2 as a character named Capri, not much is known about her yet.

Along with a multi-year run on Doctor Who, Piper enjoyed a stint on the hit 2024 series Kaos (see more on Kaos Season 2 here).

Isaac Ordonez

Isaac Ordonez

Isaac Ordonez joins the Addams family's characters as Wednesday's younger and annoying brother, Pugsley.

Season 1 included several instances in which Wednesday helped shield and protect Pugsley from bullies, leaving many interested to see how their dynamic evolves in Season 2.

Wednesday is the biggest credit on Ordonez's resume to date.

Victor Dorobantu - Thing

Victor Dorobantu

While Victor Dorobantu may not be recognizable on screen on Wednesday, his role is vital as his hand is used for the classic Addams Family character, Thing. Dorobantu's hand takes center stage without any verbal lines as he supports Wednesday in her adventures.

Wednesday is the only credit listed for Dorobantu.

Georgie Farmer - Ajax Petropolus

Georgie Farmer

Georgie Farmer takes on a key supporting role in Wednesday as Nevermore Academy student Ajax Petropolus.

Ajax is a gorgon who winds up dating Enid Sinclair and becoming a member of the Nightshade Society.

Fans can see Farmer's past work in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Treadstone, and Doctors.

Moosa Mostafa - Eugene Ottinger

Moosa Mostafa

Eugene Ottinger is portrayed in Wednesday's first season by Moosa Mostafa, who is in line to return for Season 2.

Blessed with the power to manipulate bees, Eugene is the victim of a monster attack in Season 1 before he is admitted to the hospital. He also gives essential information about Ms. Thornhill's involvement in the ultimately sinister plot and helps take her down.

Mostafa can also be seen in The Last Bus and Nativity Rocks!.

Evie Templeton

Evie Templeton

Evie Templeton will have a series regular role in Wednesday Season 2, but her specific character is still unknown. Given her age, however, she's likely to play a student at Nevermore Academy.

Templeton's past performances include major projects like Criminal Record, Pinocchio, and Lord of Misrule. She's also set to be in 2025's Return to Silent Hill.

Owen Painter

Owen Painter

Another new series regular confirmed for Season 2 of Wednesday is Owen Painter. While no details have been released about his role, some believe he could serve as another love interest for Wednesday, with other options having been eliminated from the series.

Painter previously played roles in The Handmaid's Tale and Tiny Beautiful Things, but Wednesday is set to be his biggest role yet.

Noah Taylor

Noah Taylor

The final cast member set for series regular status in Wednesday Season 2 is Noah Taylor, but no details are known about his character.

The Australian star is recognizable for his work in Game of Thrones, Preacher, and Paddington 2.

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo - Deputy Ritchie Santiago

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo

Deputy Ritchie Santiago is portrayed in Wednesday Season 1 by Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, who will be back to play the role again in Season 2. Santiago is seen assisting the town sheriff during Season 1's round of mayhem at Nevermore Academy.

Lewis-Nyawo can be seen playing a small role in Netflix's Back in Action, and they also play roles in Devs, Dreamers, and Top Boy.

Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley

British icon Joanna Lumley is set to make a guest appearance in Wednesday as a new member of the Addams Family — Grandmama.

Grandmama has been seen in other Addams Family media as Gomez Addams' mother and the grandmother of both Wednesday and Pugsley. However, her specific role in this series is still a mystery.

Lumley previously played roles in Absolutely Fabulous, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Corpse Bride.

Thandiwe Newton - Dr. Fairburn

Thandiwe Newton

While Thandiwe Newton is set to join Wednesday in Season 2 as a new character named Dr. Fairburn, details on her role in the series are being kept under wraps. Some reports/rumors indicate she will be a psychiatrist interested in the macabre.

Fans can see Newton's past work in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Mission: Impossible 2, and Mufasa.

Jamie McShane - Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Jamie McShane

Donovan Galpin is the sheriff of Jericho in Wednesday, and he is portrayed by Jamie McShane.

Known for his vendetta against the Addams family, he was suspicious of Wednesday's actions in Season 1, although he may have a change of heart in Season 2 after his son's destructive actions.

McShane is known for his roles in The Avengers, Gone Girl, and Hostage.

Frances O’Connor

Frances O’Connor

Frances O'Connor joins a long list of guest stars in Wednesday Season 2 whose role has not yet been revealed.

O'Connor can also be seen in The Conjuring 2, A.I.: Artificial Intelligence, and Mansfield Park.

Haley Joel Osment

Haley Joel Osment

Haley Joel Osment, one of the most famous child stars of the '90s, continues his long run in Hollywood as a guest star in Wednesday Season 2.

Best known for his work in The Sixth Sense, Osment is also notable for his roles in The Boys, Pay It Forward, and Secondhand Lions.

Heather Matarazzo

Heather Matarazzo

While Heather Matarazzo's specific character in Wednesday Season 2 has not yet been revealed, she is lined up for a guest-starring role.

Fans will recognize Matarazzo for her past performances in Welcome to the Dollhouse, The Devil's Advocate, and The Princess Diaries.

Joonas Suotamo

Joonas Suotamo

Joining the massive list of actors in Wednesday Season 2 is Joonas Suotamo. While his role has not yet been revealed, there is speculation that he may take over the role of Lurch, the Addams family's butler.

Suotamo is best known for his work in the more recent Star Wars movies as Chewbacca, and he portrayed a different Wookie character in The Acolyte. He can also be seen in the 2022 Willow series on Disney+.

Fred Armisen - Uncle Fester

Fred Armisen

The iconic Uncle Fester is portrayed in Wednesday by longtime comedy veteran Fred Armisen, who will again take on the eccentric hero in Season 2.

Armisen is best known for his work in Easy A, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Saturday Night Live.

Armisen spoke to E! News and discussed his anticipation and ideas for the show's future after reading the script for the series finale:

"I thought that's good writing to keep people wanting more. I think that's difficult. Even as something that's supposed to continue on, they did a really good job of keeping it exciting."

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd

Pop culture and movie legend Christopher Lloyd will return to the Addams Family universe with a guest-starring role in Season 2 of Wednesday.

Lloyd previously played Uncle Fester in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values before Fred Armisen took over the character for this series. He is most recognizable for his work in Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and (more recently) The Mandalorian.

Wednesday Season 2 will debut on Netflix sometime in 2025.