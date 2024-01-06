It's time to head back to sunny Southern California with a look at the actors and their characters comprising the cast of Netflix's anticipated movie, Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Releasing under the title Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, this action-comedy film will revisit the iconic Beverly Hills Cop franchise for the first time in 30 years, following up on the events of 1994's Beverly Hills Cop 3.

This new sequel will be directed by Mark Malloy (who leads his first full-length live-action film) and is produced once again by franchise mainstay Jerry Bruckheimer.

Every Actor & Character in Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy - Axel Foley

Eddie Murphy

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy returns to his role as Detective Axel Foley for the first time in 30 years, taking lead billing once again in Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Details for his new adventure are being kept under wraps, although he is confirmed to find his way back to his old stomping ground in Beverly Hills for another dangerous mission alongside old friends and even family.

Murphy's most recent credit was in Amazon Prime Video's Candy Cane Lane. He is best known for his roles in the Shrek franchise, Mulan, and Coming to America along with a lengthy run as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Taylour Paige - Jane Saunders

Taylour Paige

Making her first appearance in the Beverly Hills Cop series is Taylor Paige as Jane Saunders, Axel Foley's estranged daughter.

Jane calls Beverly Hills home and holds an important job as a criminal defense attorney, although she'll be forced to reunite with her father for the first time in years as Axel returns to Southern California for a new job.

Paige's biggest credits come in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Magazine Dreams, Ballers, and Grey's Anatomy.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt - Detective Bobby Abbott

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

A new Beverly Hills Police Department detective named Bobby Abbott will be utilized for the first time in Beverly Hills Cop 4, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Abbott is Jane's ex-boyfriend and becomes Axel's new partner in Beverly Hills, doing his due diligence in looking up Axel's history before they go out into the streets together.

Gordon-Levitt is recognizable for his roles in Inception, Looper, Snowden, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Judge Reinhold - Lieutenant William “Billy” Rosewood

Judge Reinhold

Making his comeback from the original Beverly Hills Cop trilogy is Judge Reinhold, reprising his role as Lieutenant William “Billy” Rosewood.

Rosewood worked closely with Foley in Beverly Hills every time Murphy's hero came to town from Detroit, and 30 years after his last appearance, he now holds the rank of Lieutenant with the police department as he and Foley reunite.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 will be Reinhold's first credit in Hollywood since 2017. He's best known for his roles in The Santa Clause trilogy, Gremlins, and Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

John Ashton - Sergeant John Taggart

John Ashton

Rosewood is remembered for his time working with Sergeant John Taggart of the Beverly Hills police force, who will be played once again in Beverly Hills Cop 4 by John Ashton.

Playing major roles in the first two movies, Taggart retired from the force before Beverly Hills Cop 3, but he will be back in the saddle with Foley and Rosewood in the 2020s for this new chapter.

Ashton's most notable credits are in Midnight Run, Some Kind of Wonderful, and Gone Baby Gone.

Paul Reiser - Detective Jeffrey Friedman

Paul Reiser

Paul Reiser makes his return to the franchise after a 35-year absence, reprising his role as Detective Jeffrey Friedman, Foley's partner from the Detroit Police Department.

Detective Friedman would regularly step in to get chewed out by his and Foley's boss in the aftermath of Foley's antics, and while he wasn't seen in Beverly Hills Cop 3, fans will get to revisit his character as he and Foley see one another again.

Along with more recent roles in Stranger Things and The Boys, Reiser can be seen in Whiplash, Aliens, and Mad About You.

Bronson Pinchot - Serge

Bronson Pinchot

After two appearances in the first three movies (not including Beverly Hills Cop 2), Bronson Pinchot comes back into the franchise as the sassy fan-favorite character Serge.

Debuting in the first film as an art dealer who consistently fails at pronouncing Foley's name, he came back in Beverly Hills Cop 3 as a weapons dealer, although there's no telling what he'll be up to in his third showing.

Pinchot can also be seen in True Romance, Risky Business, and Perfect Strangers.

Kevin Bacon - Captain Grant

Kevin Bacon

Adding to his list of over 100 Hollywood credits is industry icon Kevin Bacon, who will portray Beverly Hills Police Captain Grant in Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Grant shows something akin to admiration and almost respect for Foley when they first meet, although it's almost guaranteed that Foley will rub the new California law enforcement officer the wrong way before too long.

Bacon remains as active as ever across Hollywood, including playing a role as himself in the MCU's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. His most well-known movie appearances include Footloose, Tremors, A Few Good Men, and Apollo 13.

Patricia Belcher - Judge Angelic

Patricia Belcher

Patricia Belcher joins the cast of Beverly Hills Cop 4 as Judge Angelic, although details on her role remain under wraps.

Belcher recently had a small cameo role in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and her biggest roles are in films such as Jeepers Creepers, 500 Days of Summer, and Flatliners.

Giovannie Cruz - Officer Paula Chavez

Giovannie Cruz

Giovannie Cruz will embody a character named Officer Paula Chavez, although it isn't clear yet whether she's part of the police department in Detroit or Beverly Hills.

Cruz played minor roles under director James Gunn in The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and she's also seen in Queen of the South and NCIS: New Orleans.

Bria Murphy - Officer Renee Minnick

Bria Murphy

Officer Renee Minnick will be portrayed in Beverly Hills Cop 4 by Bria Murphy, who is also one of Eddie Murphy's 10 children.

This will be Murphy's first on-screen appearance alongside her father, although she also has credits in The Perfect Match, Conflict of Interest, and Amateur Night.

Mark Pellegrino

Mark Pellegrino

Mark Pellegrino becomes another new face in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, although his role isn't confirmed yet.

Pellegrino is best known for his work on nearly 40 episodes of Supernatural, and his other big credits include Mulholland Drive, The Big Lebowski, and National Treasure.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is set to debut on Netflix sometime in Summer 2024.