Amazon Prime Video is back with a one-of-a-kind Christmas movie in Candy Cane Lane, so here's the film's cast of actors and their characters.

Bringing elements of horror and the supernatural into the 2023 holiday season, Candy Cane Lane centers on a family man looking to win a local neighborhood contest for the best-decorated house, unknowingly turning to magic to get there.

As it turns out, the woman he asks for help is actually an evil elf who transforms her victims into plastic dolls after making deals like his, leading to some terrifying events for a close-knit group of people at Christmas.

The first trailer for this film debuted on November 8, setting up the cast and crew for a couple of months in the holiday spotlight as Christmas 2023 approaches.

Every Main Actor & Character in Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy - Chris Carver

Eddie Murphy

Taking center stage as Candy Cane Lane's leading character is comedy and movie veteran Eddie Murphy as Chris Carver. Carver sets out to win his neighborhood's contest for the best-decorated house at Christmas, making a deal with an evil elf in disguise before doing what he can to keep his family and neighbors safe.

Murphy is perhaps best known for his role as Detective Axel Foley in the Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, with a fourth movie coming in 2024, although his list of iconic characters is extensive. He's also known for playing Donkey in the Shrek movies, Prince Akeem in the Coming to America series, and Mushu in Disney's Mulan.

Tracee Ellis Ross - Carol Carver

Tracee Ellis Ross

Playing an important supporting role as Chris Carver's wife is comedian/movie star Tracee Ellis Ross as her character, Carol, helps her husband save Christmas and avoid being turned into plastic.

Ross is best known for her role as Rainbow Johnson in the ABC sitcom Black-ish, which ran for eight seasons between 2014 and 2022, along with its two spin-off series, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. Before that, she played leading roles in Girlfriends and Reed Between the Lines.

Madison Thomas - Holly Carver

Madison Thomas

11-year-old Madison Thomas takes on the biggest role of her young career as she plays Chris and Carol's young daughter, Holly.

The newcomer only has two prior credits on her resume, appearing in one episode of LA to Vegas in 2018 and an episode of 9-1-1 in 2022.

Genneya Walton - Joy Carver

Genneya Walton

Genneya Walton joins Candy Cane Lane's cast as Chris and Carol's older daughter, Joy, who is on her way toward going to college at the University of Southern California.

Walton's most recent appearances include roles in Never Have I Ever, Darby and the Dead, and Project Mc².

Thaddeus J. Mixson - Nick Carver

Completing the Carver family cast in this new Prime Video movie is Thaddeus J. Mixson, who plays Joy and Holly's brother, Nick.

Mixson played the 15-year-old version of Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed in 2023's Creed 3, and he also played roles in Reasonable Doubt and The Wonder Years in 2022.

Jillian Bell - Pepper

Jillian Bell

Saturday Night Live veteran Jillian Bell takes on the challenge of playing Candy Cane Lane's main villain, Pepper, a charismatic stranger who offers Chris the Christmas of his dreams.

Pepper owns a shop full of seemingly innocent Christmas decor and sells Chris his dream holiday, joking that he's "signing [his] life away" before it's revealed that she's an evil elf who turns people into living plastic toys.

Apart from her work on SNL, Bell's most notable credits include 22 Jump Street, Rough Night, and Office Christmas Party.

Nick Offerman - Pip

Nick Offerman

Fan-favorite actor Nick Offerman joins the Candy Cane Lane cast as a character named Pip, bringing his iconic facial hair and a new set of thick locks into Chris and Carol's neighborhood.

Perhaps best known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, Offerman is also recognizable for his work in The Lego Movie, Pam & Tommy, and We're the Millers.

Robin Thede - Cordelia

Robin Thede

Although Robin Thede is best known for her experience as a writer on shows like The Queen Latifah Show and The Nightly Show with Larry Whitmore, she moves in front of the camera in Candy Cane Lane for a role as Cordelia.

Her other acting roles include various characters on A Black Lady Sketch Show along with movies like Bad Hair and A Haunted House.

Chris Redd - Gary

Chris Redd

Another Saturday Night Live veteran, Chris Redd takes on a supporting role alongside other fellow comedians in this movie, playing a character named Gary.

Along with nearly 100 credited episodes of SNL, Redd is featured in other memorable projects such as Joker, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and Kenan.

Ken Marino - Bruce

Ken Marino

Ken Marino's Bruce is only seen for a split second in the Candy Cane Lane trailer, holding a "#1 Dad" mug and smiling at Eddie Murphy in front of an extravagantly decorated house with inflatable holiday decor.

Marino is arguably most famous for his role in the sketch comedy show The State, and he also plays memorable characters in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Agent Carter, Children's Hospital, and Black Monday.

D.C. Young Fly - Josh

D.C. Young Fly

One moment at the end of the Candy Cane Lane trailer shows D.C. Young Fly's Josh, who exclaimed that he "knew Santa was Black" in the middle of the neighborhood's street.

Known for his work on Season 7 and Season 8 of Wild N' Out, D.C. Young Fly also starred in two R-rated comedies from 2023 - Da 'Partments and House Party.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes - Shelly

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is most recognizable for her roles in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeaquel, Our Family Wedding, and The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

Haiden Pino - Aidan

Haiden Pino

Haiden Pino will appear in only the third project of his young career in Candy Cane Lane, with the other two appearances coming in Kids Learn So Much and The Octopus.

Danielle Pinnock - Kit

Danielle Pinnock

Danielle Pinnock's Kit is seen sitting next to a TV screen commenting on Santa Claus seemingly arriving in Chris and Carol's neighborhood, exclaiming that it's "Black Santa" when the event occurs.

Pinnock enjoys important roles in both Ghosts and Young Sheldon.

Candy Cane Lane is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.