Creature Commandos Season 2's Character Line-Up Gets a Major Upgrade (Confirmed)

New quotes from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed that Creature Commandos Season 2 will address one thing that was desperately missing from Season 1. The hit animated streaming series, which kicked off the new DCU late last year, is coming back for a second helping of super-powered fun under the watchful eye of Gunn and the DC team. However, this season will look a bit different from the first.

The second season of Creature Commandos, whether intentionally or not, will rectify one of the biggest gripes fans had with the first batch of episodes. This will be one of the handful of changes coming to Season 2, now that the DCU machine has whirred to life with the release of Superman.

While speaking in an interview with Straw Hat Goofy, Gunn teased that Creature Commandos Season 2 will feature many more superheroes than the first.

"People are gonna be whacked out by all of the superheroes we're adding," Gunn posited, teasing all the Metahumans that will be a part of this next season:

"Dude, I just met with Dean (Lorey) on 'Creature Commandos' Season 2. Real big priority for us. People are gonna be whacked out by all of the superheroes we're adding."

Outside of its central ragtag bunch of antiheroes, Creature Commandos Season 1 featured a notable lack of recognizable DC superheroes. There were teases of names like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, but they largely came via glimpses into an apocalyptic future where most of them were dead rather than actually seeing them in action.

This suggests that the Creature Commandos team members will actually interact with these DC superheroes in the second season.

Creature Commandos Season 2 will once again follow the series' central team of monsters, assembled to take on various super-powered threats by the villainous Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Production is actively happening on the new season, but no official release window has been announced. Fans can expect stars of Season 1, including Indira Varma, Sean Gunn, Alan Tudyk, and Frank Grillo, to return for the show's sophomore effort.

What Superheroes Will Be in Creature Commandos Season 2?

DC Studios

There were plenty of superheroes active during Creature Commandos Season 1, but we live in a new DCU world, allowing for even more Metahumans to pop up in the show's upcoming Season 2.

Even when the animated series was airing, it felt like James Gunn and the DCU brain trust were holding back just a bit, to save some character for (at the time) upcoming projects like Superman.

However, now, there are simply more superheroes on the board after Superman's release. Characters like Peacemaker, Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Mister Terrific are all officially on the DCU board, potentially opening the door for a Creature Commandos appearance from any of them.

Or, what is stopping the DC Studios team from dropping in a cameo from David Corenswet's Man of Steel himself?

It feels like Creature Commandos Season 2 is working under different circumstances around it, allowing for even more big-name DC characters to make an appearance should the studio see it worthwhile.

And with James Gunn confirming he is not writing the new show (probably due to his busy DC Studios schedule), it could mean fans will get more episodes of the animated series sooner rather than later.