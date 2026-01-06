Marvel Studios Officially Unveils the 7th All-Black MCU Superhero Costume

Marvel Studios revealed a brand-new all-black superhero costume for one of its upcoming releases on Disney+. While Marvel continues to tease costumes for future movies and TV shows, official marketing highlights more immediate updates for the long-running franchise.

Marvel Studios revealed the first official look at Charlie Cox's all-black Daredevil costume from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. As also seen in previously released press photos, this outfit is similar to past Daredevil suits but is now completely coated in black for the new season. It also gives Matt Murdock the iconic "DD" emblem on his chest that was missing from all previous iterations of the suit.

Marvel Television

This suit is inspired by the Shadowland storyline from Marvel Comics, which also serves as the source material for Born Again Season 2. In that story, Matt Murdock returns to Hell's Kitchen as the leader of the Hand Ninja clan before building a temple/prison called Shadowland to imprison his enemies.

Every All-Black Superhero Costume From Marvel Studios

Black Widow's Avengers Suit

Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow was a staple in Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, as Natasha Romanoff played a key role in the core Avengers team for almost a decade in real time. Debuting in 2010's Iron Man 2, Johansson made nine appearances as the former KGB assassin, who later became a high-level SHIELD agent and one of the best hand-to-hand fighters in the MCU.

While Widow has more than a handful of costumes in the MCU (along with her multitude of hairdos), most of them use a black color palette to match her superhero moniker. Outside of her solo movie, in which she donned an all-white outfit, this black look is a staple of her time fighting enemies in the Marvel universe.

T'Challa's Black Panther Suit in Civil War

Marvel Studios

The late Chadwick Boseman made his MCU debut as T'Challa in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, giving the MCU its first Black Panther. Boseman brought the African hero to life in three subsequent MCU movies until the Oscar-nominee's untimely death in 2021.

Similar to Black Widow, Black Panther's costumes were all completely black, as the hero used two different suits across his time in the MCU. His original suit still stands as an iconic MCU outfit, made from vibranium and featuring hints of silver throughout, as he went into battle with as much protection as any MCU hero could have.

Hawkeye's Ronin Suit

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner is recognized as one of the original six Avengers in the MCU, having portrayed Clint Barton/Hawkeye since 2011's Thor. While Renner has not appeared in the MCU since the real-world snowplow accident that left him seriously injured, he has six live-action credits in the MCU, and he was featured most prominently in his Hawkeye series on Disney+.

Boasting an array of dark outfits, his all-black look came when he first donned the Ronin costume in Avengers: Endgame after losing his family in the Blip and going on a murderous rampage. That suit resurfaced in his solo Hawkeye show, and he destroyed it after it opened the door to his past and forced him into a conflict with the Kingpin and the Tracksuit Mafia.

Spider-Man Stealth Suit in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sony Pictures

Tom Holland helped break ground for the MCU by swinging into the franchise as Spider-Man after Marvel Studios' arrangement with Sony Pictures came to fruition. He has played Peter Parker in six movies thus far (including his three solo films, Captain America: Civil War, and the last two Avengers movies), and he is set to bring the hero back into action in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Holland added an all-black ensemble to his cache of costumes in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which Nick Fury and SHIELD gave him a suit and goggles to wear on a mission in Europe. Using his usual Spider-Man goggles, the rest of the outfit featured nothing related to Spider-Man; instead, it consisted of padding and thick, leather-like material to protect his body and identity.

Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios

Following a disappointing run on Marvel Television's Inhumans series, Anson Mount shocked the fandom with his return as Black Bolt in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Recognized as the King of the Inhumans and a member of the MCU's Illuminati, Black Bolt is known for a voice that can destroy and kill anything in its path; as proven in the movie, even a whisper can disintegrate somebody directly in front of Black Bolt.

While Mount did not get a true superhero costume in Inhumans, Doctor Strange 2 gave him an all-black ensemble. Using armored plating across his body and a silver tuning fork on his forehead, Black Bolt lived up to his name until the Scarlet Witch took him out by removing his mouth from his face.

Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios shocked the world in Deadpool & Wolverine with countless legacy heroes in its cast, arguably none more surprising than Wesley Snipes' Blade. After initially playing the half-vampire vampire hunter in a trilogy of Blade films from 1998 to 2004, Snipes brought the R-rated hero into the MCU for the first time as part of the survivors in The Void.

Known as one of Marvel's most prominent Black superheroes, Blade used an all-black suit of armor for his jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the antihero dressed in all black before his first MCU project, he continued that trend upon teaming up with Deadpool, Wolverine, X-23, Elektra, and Gambit in 2024.

BONUS: Loki in Suit & Tie in Thor: Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston remains a fan favorite in the MCU, continuing to play Loki, the God of Mischief (now the God of Stories), on both the big and small screens. First embodying the villain/antihero in 2011's Thor, Hiddleston has eight live-action credits as Loki in the MCU, including two seasons of his series on Disney+.

While Loki does not have an all-black Asgardian costume or superhero look, he donned a black suit, dress shirt, and tie in a few scenes in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Combined with his usual jet-black hair, he appeared with this look before he and Thor were banished to Sakaar during Hela's rampage against Asgard.