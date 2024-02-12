Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With The Marvels

Marvel Studios just added The Marvels to the official MCU timeline on Disney+.

Ever since Avengers: Endgame's time jump pushed the MCU five years into the future, the timeline of events has gotten rather confusing in the Multiverse Saga.

Fortunately, Marvel Studios documented the timeline better than ever in Phases 4 and 5 with a new book and an official order available on Disney+.

The Marvels Joins Disney+'s Official MCU Timeline Order

Following its theatrical release in November 2023, The Marvels has finally made its way into the Disney+ library, and with it, the Captain Marvel sequel found its place on the streamer's official MCU timeline order.

The Marvels was placed into the "MCU Complete Timeline" section on Disney+ at the furthest end of the timeline after Secret Invasion, officially making the movie the most recent in the superhero universe:

Disney+

As the events of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special take place over Christmas 2025, it appears every project from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania onward takes place into 2026.

As Ms. Marvel takes place in Fall 2025 and Kamala Khan is still 16 years old in both projects, The Marvels likely takes place at some point in the first half of 2026.

The Marvels' Place in the MCU Timeline Explained

The Marvels joining the head of the MCU timeline should come as no surprise to anybody considering it follows the events of Secret Invasion, which was previously the most recent project chronologically, taking place in the "present-day MCU."

After The Marvels' ending, the larger tale of the Multiverse Saga is certainly heating up after a hole was ripped in space-time into another universe, where Monica Rambeau has now been left stranded with the Beast and the X-Men.

Excluding animated series, the only MCU projects expected to still be released this year are July's Deadpool 3 and this fall's Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Deadpool 3 will likely find its place after The Marvels, continuing the build-up of Multiversal troubles. But Agatha could be placed earlier, set shortly after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Scarlet Witch's apparent death which will likely be what frees the titular evil witch from her Westview prison.

The Marvels is streaming now on Disney+.