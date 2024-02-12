Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With The Marvels

By Sam Hargrave Posted:
Captain Marvel, Disney Plus logo, marvel movies in background

Marvel Studios just added The Marvels to the official MCU timeline on Disney+.

Ever since Avengers: Endgame's time jump pushed the MCU five years into the future, the timeline of events has gotten rather confusing in the Multiverse Saga.

Fortunately, Marvel Studios documented the timeline better than ever in Phases 4 and 5 with a new book and an official order available on Disney+.

The Marvels Joins Disney+'s Official MCU Timeline Order

Following its theatrical release in November 2023, The Marvels has finally made its way into the Disney+ library, and with it, the Captain Marvel sequel found its place on the streamer's official MCU timeline order.

The Marvels was placed into the "MCU Complete Timeline" section on Disney+ at the furthest end of the timeline after Secret Invasion, officially making the movie the most recent in the superhero universe:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. The Incredible Hulk
  6. Thor
  7. The Avengers
  8. Thor: The Dark World
  9. Iron Man 3
  10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  13. I Am Groot
  14. Daredevil
  15. Jessica Jones
  16. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  17. Ant-Man
  18. Luke Cage
  19. Iron Fist
  20. Defenders
  21. Captain America: Civil War
  22. Black Widow
  23. Black Panther
  24. The Punisher
  25. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  26. Doctor Strange
  27. Thor: Ragnarok
  28. Ant-Man and the Wasp
  29. Avengers: Infinity War
  30. Avengers: Endgame
  31. Loki
  32. What If...?
  33. WandaVision
  34. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  35. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  36. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  37. Eternals
  38. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  39. Hawkeye
  40. Moon Knight
  41. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  42. Echo
  43. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  44. Ms. Marvel
  45. Thor: Love and Thunder
  46. Werewolf by Night
  47. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  48. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
  49. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  50. Secret Invasion
  51. The Marvels
MCU Disney+ Timeline Order, The Marvels
Disney+

As the events of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special take place over Christmas 2025, it appears every project from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania onward takes place into 2026.

As Ms. Marvel takes place in Fall 2025 and Kamala Khan is still 16 years old in both projects, The Marvels likely takes place at some point in the first half of 2026.

The Marvels' Place in the MCU Timeline Explained

The Marvels joining the head of the MCU timeline should come as no surprise to anybody considering it follows the events of Secret Invasion, which was previously the most recent project chronologically, taking place in the "present-day MCU."

After The Marvels' ending, the larger tale of the Multiverse Saga is certainly heating up after a hole was ripped in space-time into another universe, where Monica Rambeau has now been left stranded with the Beast and the X-Men.

Excluding animated series, the only MCU projects expected to still be released this year are July's Deadpool 3 and this fall's Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Deadpool 3 will likely find its place after The Marvels, continuing the build-up of Multiversal troubles. But Agatha could be placed earlier, set shortly after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Scarlet Witch's apparent death which will likely be what frees the titular evil witch from her Westview prison.

The Marvels is streaming now on Disney+.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: The Marvels
Release Date
November 10, 2023
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Brie Larson
Iman Vellani
Samuel L. Jackson
Teyonah Parris
Genres
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Sam Hargrave
Sam Hargrave is the Associate Editor at The Direct. He joined the team as a gaming writer in 2020 before later expanding into writing for all areas of The Direct and taking on further responsibilities such as editorial tasks and image creation.

LATEST NEWS

Deadpool 3: Vanessa's Return After On-Screen Death, Explained
Is Helen Hunt Returning in Twisters 2 Sequel?
What Is Deadpool 3's Popcorn Bucket? Ryan Reynolds' Post Explained
Deadpool 3's TVA & Loki Connections Explained
Wicked Movie: Who Is Elphaba? Actress & Character Details Explained

TRENDING

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Gets New Release Update & Announcement
Madame Web Director Spoils Appearances of 2 Major Spider-Man Characters In Movie
Here's When Raising Kanan Season 4's Release Is Expected to Happen
Here's When The Chosen Season 4's Streaming Release Will Be Announced
Percy Jackson Season 2 Gets Discouraging Release Update from Creator