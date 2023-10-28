Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Phase 4 Correction

A recent update to the MCU timeline on Disney+ provided a major change to the first projects in Phase 4.

Disney+ recently made a significant alteration to the MCU timeline, specifically related to the I Am Groot streaming series, consolidating it into one entry which came between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

This comes as the MCU timeline continues to shift, placing Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3 as one of the most recent events, despite its original 2020 release date if James Gunn hadn't been fired and then re-hired by the studio.

Disney+ recently updated its official MCU timeline, placing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the correct position in Phase 4.

This strategic placement now positions it between the events of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (the beginning of Phase 4), rather than its former position following Spider-Man: Far From Home (the end of Phase 3).

In a universe spanning over 43 projects, from Captain America: The First Avenger to Secret Invasion, here's a look at the full MCU timeline on Disney+:

Visually, here's a glance at Shang-Chi's new place on the MCU timeline. It's notable within the early phases of the MCU that TV series and shorts like Agent Carter, Item 47, and All Hail the King are included:

Is the MCU Timeline Order Important?

During the Infinity Saga, when Marvel Studios was producing significantly fewer projects (primarily movies), it was much easier to follow the successive events.

Since 2021, when the Multiverse Saga kicked off with WandaVision, it has become much more of a challenge considering all of the films or series that are released out of timeline order.

For example, the latest adjustment was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, placing before two projects that it was released after.

However, the MCU hasn't always been told linearly, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 takes place right after the events of its predecessor, making its release years after the time it took place canonically within the MCU.

As Marvel Studios continues to move forward, it's always gratifying for fans to get event films like Avengers: Endgame which confirms many of the years when projects were set.

It's unclear when that could happen during Phase 5 or Phase 6, but Marvel recently released an official timeline book, confirming and explaining the full events of the MCU up until this point.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to watch on Disney+.