Disney+ Just Consolidated the MCU's Timeline Order (Photos)

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the MCU timeline order on Disney+ was consolidated, with one major change being made.

Keeping up with Disney+'s MCU timeline has basically become a full-time job for someone at Disney's celebrated streamer.

Especially post-Avengers: Endgame where the exact placement of projects in time has become increasingly unclear, fans have kept a close watch to see where Marvel Studios places various titles in its ever-growing super-powered narrative.

Currently, the most far along the timeline is the recently released Secret Invasion streaming series, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming just before that.

One Big Change to the MCU Timeline

A major change has been made to Disney+'s MCU timeline order, and it has to do with the oft-forgotten I Am Groot streaming series.

Marvel Studios

While previously, the animated shorts appeared as separate inclusions on Disney+'s MCU timeline, it has now been consolidated into one entry; it came between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Marvel Studios

This is notable as before, one of the I Am Groot shorts was placed between Guardians 1 and 2, and the rest were where the show as a whole currently sits.

It is unknown why this move was made, but it could have something to do with the second of the animated series hitting the service in the not-too-distant future and its potential place on the timeline.

Why Did the MCU Timeline Change on Disney+?

The topic of the MCU timeline is not something fans take lightly. Much debate has been had over where everything stacks up in the universe and why.

For Disney+ to fiddle with something that has already been placed on it is going to turn some heads.

However, this particular change is not the biggest in the world. It has been made clear that I Am Groot largely takes place (as a whole) just after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And aside from one episode, it does.

As Marvel continues to expand its on-screen storyline, this timeline is only going to get messier, so cleaning it up just a tad by consolidating all of the I Am Groot shorts into one is not the biggest deal. In fact, it makes for a more uniform and cleaner experience on the Disney+ app itself.

Now, users can click right into the series from the timeline and be presented with the series in its entirety without having to remember what episode specifically they were on or which it falls in the order of the season.

I Am Groot Season 1 is available to stream now on Disney+, with a second batch of shorts heading to the service on Wednesday, September 6.