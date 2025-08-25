'Harry Quebert Affair' Tells Who Killed Nola - And the Motive - In Episode 10 of Patrick Dempsey Series

The Truth about the Harry Quebert Affair revealed the truth behind Nola Kellergan's death, confirming the identity of her killers in Episode 10 of the Amazon Prime Video mini series. The bizarre story of the Patrick Dempsey-led series follows Marcus Goldman, an aspiring novelist, who becomes entangled with a true-crime investigation after his mentor, Harry Quebert, was accused of murdering 15-year-old Nola 33 years ago.

As the mystery deepens, it is revealed that Harry had an affair with Nola in the past, which explains why he is part of the main suspect list in the first place. However, it is later revealed that Harry is innocent and the real killers have been hiding in plain sight for three decades.

The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair is based on Joël Dicker's French novel, La Vérité sur I’affaire Harry Quebert (and it is not based on a true story). The series features a strong cast led by Patrick Dempsey, Ben Schnetzer, Damon Wayans Jr., Kristine Froseth, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kurt Fuller, Colm Feore, and Virginia Madsen. The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair premiered on Epix on September 4, 2018, and ended its run on October 17, 2018.

Who Killed Nola Kellergan In 'The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair'

Amazon Prime Video

The Truth about the Harry Quebert Affair Episode 10 pulled back the curtain on what happened to Nola Kellergan 33 years ago and the truth behind Harry Quebert's involvement. It turned out that Nola was unexpectedly killed by Chief Gareth Pratt and police officer Travis Dawn in 1975 after they thought Luther Caleb was trying to harm Nola.

Harry was framed for Nola's murder because the investigators found letters between them that proved that they were in constant communication with each other. Marcus Goldman teamed up with Sergeant Perry Gahalowood to uncover the truth, and their investigation led them to a shocking revelation.

Travis' wife, Jenny, tried to stop Marcus' investigation by setting fire to Harry's car and sending him threatening messages, but it did not faze the young novelist in the least.

Meanwhile, Gareth was ready to come clean, but Travis insisted that nothing would trace back to him in the murder (even though it was clear that he had sexually assaulted Nola in the past). By wanting to protect his reputation, Travis killed Gareth, and he planted the gun they used to kill Nola in the hands of another potential suspect: Robert Quinn.

On the day of Nola's murder on August 30, 1975, it was revealed that Nola's mental health problems had worsened after she found out that Harry had abandoned her. During this time, Luther Caleb offered her a ride, not knowing that it was actually him (not Harry) who wrote her the love letters.

Gareth and Travis thought that Luther was harassing Nola, but they ended up killing him instead. Nola witnessed their crime, which is why they also murdered her in cold blood. Aside from Nola, both officers also killed Deborah Cooper, the owner of the house in the woods whom Nola tried to seek refuge from after being chased down.

The pair did all of this to cover their crime and protect their reputation. Chief Gareth claimed, "We had no choice. It was her or us." This led them to frame Harry for Nola's death by burying her body in his property.

'The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair' Has One Last Twist, Explained

Amazon Prime Video

While The Truth about The Harry Quebert Affair solved the mystery behind Nola's murder, the series had one last twist involving the titular author.

It turned out that Luthor Caleb had been spying on Harry and Noran and he began writing to her pretending to be Harry to get close to her. At night, Caleb would retrieve Harry's discarded pages to the study the way he shaped his words. Given Caleb's expertise as an artist, he was able to copy Harry's handwriting, which is why he managed to convince Nola that he was Harry.

Harry revealed to Marcus that he was struggling with writing his own book, The Seagulls of Sommerdale, despite Nola thinking how great it was. Luther showed up to his house with a complete manuscript to ask him for his advice.

Harry later found out that it was letters sent by Caleb to Nola interspersed with narratives in-between. He admitted that it was "most beautiful book I've ever read in my life."

Harry took Caleb's manuscript as his own and published it, which essentially catapulted his career into greater heights. Years have passed, but Harry let himself be accused of Nola's murder rather than reveal the truth about the manuscript, cementing himself as a man slowly consumbed by his own ambitio.