Cyclops' Costume in Avengers: Doomsday Has a Deeper Meaning

Cyclops' Avengers: Doomsday costume might have a much deeper meaning to it than anybody expected. Doomsday will make MCU history with its inclusion of the X-Men, giving the mutants their first true movie as starring characters next to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. However, as fans try to learn more about where this specific team is from, a new look at the group's leader may offer some new insight.

Marvel Studios officially released the third trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, which focuses on the X-Men's return to the MCU. Following looks at Sir Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier and Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto, the trailer finishes with a shot of James Marsden in his first MCU appearance as Scott Summers/Cyclops.

Marvel Studios

Those paying close attention will notice Cyclops pulling what was presumed to be his comic-accurate visor from his face before letting out a massive blast of red energy from his eyes. The visor appears to be silver with a red tint for the eye covering, but it is also reminiscent of something from past X-Men films.

Marvel Studios

This piece of headwear looks eerily similar to the silver and red sunglasses Marsden wore in the closing scene from 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, his most recent Marvel appearance.

20th Century Fox

Both items use a similar color scheme, and there even looks to be a small hole on the side of the Doomsday piece that looks similar to the hole on the side of the Days of Future Past glasses.

Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox

Over the years, Marsden has used a few different designs for his Cyclops glasses/visor. The only time he used a look close to the comics was in 2000's X-Men and 2003's X2, in which he had a visor that wrapped around his eyes and the sides of his head. The other movies gave him red-tinted sunglasses to cover his eyes, which shoot out optic blasts anytime they are open.

20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios

This could indicate that the X-Men's universe in Avengers: Doomsday (which already has over half a dozen mutant stars confirmed) is the same one seen in the closing scene of Days of Future Past. For reference, that film ended after Xavier convinced Mystique not to kill Bolivar Trask, which resulted in the Sentinel program being decommissioned and the timeline being altered. Instead of a dark and hopeless future, the film concludes in 2023, with the mutants alive and at the X-Mansion as Xavier's school thrives.

Thus far, all fans know about the X-Men's long-awaited return in Doomsday is that the X-Mansion will end up in ruins, as their trailer showed the "Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters" sign on the ground and covered in ash. Cyclops is then seen shooting his optic blast out as the mansion goes up in flames behind him (complete with a Sentinel walking in the background).

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third MCU movie in Phase 6 and Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie since 2012. 29 cast members are confirmed for Doomsday's cast, which will star Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in an epic battle against the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four for the fate of the multiverse. Avengers: Domsday will debut in theaters on December 18.

Will Avengers: Doomsday Tie Back to Fox's X-Men Saga?

Marvel Studios

Thus far, the MCU's interpretations of the X-Men only have minimal ties to the mutant movies from Fox's X-Men saga. Outside of Deadpool's story continuing from his films and Deadpool and Wolverine referencing the events of Logan, characters like Professor X, Pyro, Juggernaut, and others in the MCU have been mostly new interpretations of the characters.

Should this movie follow up on Days of Future Past, it would be the first time that this saga has directly influenced the events of any universe in the MCU. However, there is no guarantee that this will happen, considering what else was seen in the trailer and other rumors.

Patrick Stewart's Professor X is seen wearing a dark button-up with a red and black X-Men logo on the left chest area, reminiscent of what he wore for years in the comics. This is the first time a costume like this has been used for any of Stewart's portrayals of Charles Xavier, which could indicate that this is a world nobody has seen before. Additionally, this trailer's inclusion of the Sentinels could be noteworthy, as they appear to use a different design than the ones seen previously in Days of Future Past.

While details on this X-Men universe are sure to be kept secret until further notice, seeing this story tie back so closely to the X-Men saga would only add more depth to what is already the biggest movie in Marvel history.