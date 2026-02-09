Marvel’s Most Powerful X-Men Will Make Their MCU Debut In Avengers Doomsday, Reveals Writer

According to an X-Men writer, Marvel's most powerful mutant is on their way to a spot in the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday will include some of Marvel's most notable heavy-hitters, giving this movie one of the most star-studded casts and character rosters in comic book movie history.

Marvel writer Chris Claremont revealed that Famke Janssen's Jean Grey is expected to join the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking with the Power of X-Men YouTube channel, Claremont discussed the X-Men costumes Marvel Studios is bringing to life in the MCU during the Multiverse Saga. Regarding the most recent Doomsday trailer, which featured three original stars from the X-Men saga, Claremont declared, "they're bringing back the original cast, including Famke [Janssen]:"

"Have you ever noticed that, with almost all costumes that work in comic books, in real life, they don't register as brilliantly as they do in print? Those designs are gorgeous on the page. The thing I find most wonderful about it is…they're bringing back the original cast, including Famke."

Marvel Studios' original cast announcement for Doomsday confirmed six stars from the original X-Men saga to return to the MCU, including Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Sir Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast). This announcement did not include Janssen, who played Jean Grey in five films from that saga, including all three from the original X-Men trilogy.

Janssen's return has been up in the air throughout the Multiverse Saga, as Jean Grey is regarded as the most powerful X-Man in the comics. Her connection with the Phoenix Force easily classifies her as an Omega-level mutant, as she can create or destroy almost anything she can imagine.

Janssen bluntly said she is not part of the Doomsday cast in past interviews, commenting that she "[doesn't] really know the storyline" for the Avengers sequel. Noting that she will "find out what those storylines are," the former Jean Grey star has given no indication that she will reprise her role for the MCU. Should she be in the movie, it would be her first time playing the character since 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers movie and the third film released in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. 29 actors are confirmed for roles, which will pit the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more into an epic battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18.

Jean Grey's Possible Impact on Avengers: Doomsday

Having Jean Grey involved in Avengers: Doomsday would be a game-changer, even considering how many immensely powerful characters are already in play. This could make Jean the most powerful mutant character in the story, which the mutants may need to have a shot at stopping Victor von Doom.

Her inclusion would also expand the roster of X-Men in this film, which replicates what fans have seen previously in the live-action movies, X-Men: The Animated Series, and X-Men '97. Combine that with a reunion with Scott Summers (played by Marvel veteran James Marsden), and her casting in Doomsday may bring one of Marvel's most notable power couples back together as well.

Jean's specific storyline in this movie remains a mystery, as Marvel has not officially confirmed that she will be part of the story as of writing. Considering the number of children involved in this movie (including Franklin Richards and Thor's daughter, Love), fans may see Scott and Jean become parents for the first time to a character like Nathan Summers, a theme also explored in X-Men '97.