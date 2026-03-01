Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Will Officially Solve A 7-Year-Old MCU Netflix Mystery

The seven-year gap in the story of Marvel's most cynical private investigator is finally getting a resolution in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. After years of speculation regarding the Defenders-verse and its place in the sacred timeline, Marvel Studios integrated the Netflix era into the official MCU canon. While Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin are leading the charge in Daredevil: Born Again, the spotlight will be shared alongside Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Born Again Season 2 will do more than feature Jessica Jones; it will officially answer the mystery of where Jessica Jones has been for the last seven years. Speaking on the Official Marvel Podcast, Winderbaum expressed the internal excitement at Marvel Studios regarding Ritter’s return to the role:

"It was so exciting when she [Ritter] walked on set for the first time in the leather jacket and boots... You're like 'there she is'."

Jessica Jones was last seen in the series finale of her self-titled show in 2019. In that final moment, she considered leaving for El Paso, Texas, but ultimately chose to stay in New York City. Since then, the MCU has endured the Blip, the return of half the population, and the rise of Wilson Fisk as a legitimate political threat.

Winderbaum emphasized that the creative team won't ignore the passage of time. Instead, they are leaning into the missing years to add depth to the character's reintroduction alongside "a lot of cool surprises:"

"I'm not going to spoil anything, but what's really fun about that character is the time jump since the last time we saw her. It's been a while, so we're re-establishing this character and catching up the audience on what the hell she's been up to, and that's been filled with a lot of very cool surprises."

The Seven Lost Years That Will Redefine Jessica Jones in the MCU

Marvel Television

The integration of Jessica Jones into the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe marks a significant shift for the character, moving her from a self-contained Netflix bubble into a world reshaped by global catastrophe. Since the finale of Jessica Jones Season 3 aired in 2019, the MCU timeline has progressed nearly seven years, spanning the chaos of the Blip and the social upheaval of the post-Endgame era.

For Jessica, these years represent a period of profound potential change. When we last saw her, she had just turned her sister, Trish Walker, over to the authorities and decided to double down on her life in New York. However, a detective specializing in finding people would have been uniquely affected by a world in which half the population suddenly vanished.

Brad Winderbaum’s promise of "cool surprises" suggests that Marvel is using this time jump to evolve Jessica beyond her standard P.I. tropes. Maybe she became a community leader during the Blip or retreated further into the shadows. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 promises to spill the tea, hopefully in proper detail. By the time Jessica crosses paths with Matt Murdock in March 2026, she won't be the same person who walked away from Alias Investigations in 2019; she will be a veteran, likely much stronger and more dangerous.