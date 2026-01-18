Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Confirms Which Episode Jessica Jones & Daredevil Will Team Up

One particular episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now confirmed to feature a team-up between Jessica Jones and Daredevil. Disney and Marvel finally have plans to bring the Defenders back into action, starting with Born Again's long-awaited second season on Disney+. This includes Krysten Ritter's return to the role of Jessica Jones for the first time in seven years, which has anticipation rising for this run of episodes.

Disney shared a new official still image from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6. While no story details are teased, the image shows off Krysten Ritter in her Jessica Jones costume next to Charlie Cox donning his classic red Daredevil suit on top of a roof.

Marvel Television

The description and tags attached to the photo confirm that Daredevil and Jessica Jones will team up in Season 2, Episode 6. However, it should be noted that it is possible that the pair may also have another interaction in earlier episodes. With only a couple of months until Born Again's expected release on Disney+, this shot is one of the first official looks at Ritter and Cox together, pitting them as allies for the first time in the MCU since 2017's The Defenders on Netflix.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will continue Matt Murdock's solo story in the MCU after a three-year run on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matthew Lillard, and Krysten Ritter, the show will pick up after Wilson Fisk's declaration of martial law over New York City, as Daredevil and other vigilantes are on the run for safety. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in March.

What To Expect From Daredevil/Jessica Jones Team-Up in Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Considering this will be Jessica Jones and Matt Murdock's first on-screen interaction since 2017, the two characters will have plenty to catch up on. Along with filling in the gaps in Jessica's story since her last appearance, Ritter's Defender will be thrust into one of the scariest ground-level stories of the Multiverse Saga.

While Jessica's specific story is still under wraps, Born Again's creative team made it clear that she will be as much of a loner as she has ever been in the MCU upon her return. Strictly motivated by personal reasons, her reunion with Matt Murdock is likely to be out of necessity more than anything else, especially considering she knows they have worked together effectively in the past.

Only shown in leaked footage from a privately-released trailer, Jones will be the same badass fans know her to be, as she shows off her usual fight skills and aggression against a couple of enemies. Things also appear to be quite tense when she and Matt cross each other's paths again, which makes sense considering Wilson Fisk's aggression and vigilance in taking out vigilantes across the New York area.

Jessica is sure to be working even more under the radar than usual, and fans are already familiar with her secretive work as a private investigator from her own solo show. With a target on her back and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force coming hard for her head, Jessica's next mission will be even more challenging as she and Matt link up once more.

While more details on her return are sure to make their way out in the coming weeks, seeing Matt and Jessica together again will only add new depth to this expanding street-level corner of the Marvel universe.