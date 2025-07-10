Marvel Studios Is Reportedly Working On 3 Defenders Disney+ Projects

A new report has brought up the number of Defenders Disney+ projects in the works at Marvel Studios up to three. After years stranded on Netflix, Marvel Studios revived the Defenders corner of the MCU earlier this year with the debut of Daredevil: Born Again. The R-rated streaming series brought beloved Marvel stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio back to their roles from the Netflix Daredevil series, setting up a potential full-on renaissance for the gritty, grounded pocket of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Insider Daniel Richtman shared that a third Defenders-related project is now being developed for Disney+. This new title follows in the footsteps of Daredevil: Born Again (which is set to debut its second season sometime next year) and the Punisher Special Presentation. The formerly Netflix-bound Defenders franchise has been enjoying some time back in the sun at the MCU, with Born Again serving as the launching point.

Richtman shared his new report on Patreon, writing that Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones is about to be the focus of some sort of Marvel Studios project once again:

"Marvel is discussing doing 'Jessica Jones' as either a [TV] show or a special of her own."

Ritter's take on the iconic Marvel private investigator starred as the lead of her own series for three seasons on Netflix. However, as the Netflix/Marvel partnership fractured, the Jessica Jones series was left behind. Ritter is set to return as the character in next year's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, as she joins forces with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in the fight against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Jessica Jones has been rumored to be just one of several former Defenders characters to return to the MCU, with Iron Fist and Luke Cage also rumored to appear in the Daredevil revival.

Every Defenders Series Reported To Be In Development at Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again started the Defenders revival train earlier this year, bringing back Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio as the iconic Marvel hero/villain duo Daredevil and Wilson Fisk. The new series takes place several years after Netflix's Daredevil, as D'Onofrio's Fisk has been elevated to the seat of New York mayor.

Season 2, currently in production and due out sometime next year, will pick up on the gripping Season 1 finale, as Mayor Fisk declared war on the masked vigilantes of New York City, causing the show's titular costumed hero to assemble a team to contend with the new threat.

Punisher

Marvel Studios

After returning to his role as the skull-cracking anti-hero Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Jon Bernthal's Punisher will again get the MCU spotlight in the upcoming Punisher Special Presentation. The one-off Punisher story is being developed by Bernthal and will be R-rated, as fans would expect.

A specific release date for the Special Presentation has not been revealed, but it is expected early next year. It should follow up on Frank escaping from Wilson Fisk's clutches (as seen at the end of Born Again Season 1) and taking on a new female criminal kingpin.

Jessica Jones

Marvel Studios

The reported Jessica Jones revival will again star Krysten Ritter as the franchise's iconic Marvel Comics hero. Jessica Jones led her own series on Netflix for three seasons before coming to an end in November 2019.

She is set to appear alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, joining the fight against the tyrannical Mayor Wilson Fisk. It is unknown if the Jessica Jones revival project will be a full-fledged Disney+ series or a one-off Special Presentation (like Punisher).