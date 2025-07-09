Marvel Studios wants another stab at Netflix's longest-running MCU shows. After years of speculation over their canonicity, more recently, the MCU brass has embraced Netflix's line of Marvel TV series, unlike ever before. This has come to fruition with a full-on reboot of the beloved Daredevil series, as well as reported plans to bring back other characters from the Netflix era of the red brand, including Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and (of course) Jessica Jones.

New reports suggest Marvel Studios is eyeing a reboot of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones series after more than half a decade off the air. Ritter's take on the beloved character made waves on Netflix from 2015 to 2019, appearing in her own solo series as well as the streaming team-up, Defenders.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is "considering" another project centered on Ritter's super-powered comic book hero, not really providing any further details on the potential project:

"Marvel is currently considering a new 'Jessica Jones' project."

Ritter's Jessica Jones series has the honor of being the longest of the Netflix Marvel shows, running for three seasons across four years (2014-2019). This is the same number of seasons as Daredevil, the only other series to get three seasons on the platform, but it technically ran longer, as those seasons were spread out over four years rather than three.

Rumors have been swirling about Jessica Jones' role in Daredevil: Born Again, with Ritter's character seen alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock on the set of Season 2.

Thus far, Born Again seems to be the launchpad Marvel Studios is using to relaunch its formerly Netflix-based ventures. Season 1 included Jon Bernthal's Punisher character from the Netflix era, setting him up for his own MCU Special Presentation due out in 2026.

Jessica Jones was one of Netflix's most celebrated Marvel TV series. It followed Krysten Ritter's titular hero, an ex-superhero turned private investigator who opened a detective agency to investigate crimes involving people with special abilities. The last time fans saw Ritter's character, she was headed to El Paso, Texas, handing off the keys to her Alias Investigations detective agency and seemingly putting the superhero-ing life behind her.

Jones will be thrust back into action, though, as she has already been cast in Daredevil: Born Again (seen in set photos for the new series). This could potentially set up a full-scale Defenders reunion with Finn Jones' Iron Fist and Mike Colter's Luke Cage.

What Could the Jessica Jones Mystery Project Be?

While not yet confirmed by Marvel Studios, it certainly seems like the super-powered franchise is setting up a full-scale reboot of the Defenders universe.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 proved to be a massive hit (at least critically), Season 2 is already on the way, and The Punisher Special Presentation has already been greenlit as an offshoot of the Charlie Cox-led streaming series.

Now that Daredevil has again set the foundation for these characters, it seems time for heroes like Jessica Jones to get the spotlight.

How characters like Jessica Jones will be propped up, though, will likely vary. While The Punisher is getting a one-off Special Presentation, one would assume Jones will be treated differently.

Given the popularity of the original Jessica Jones Netflix series, a full-fledged reboot (akin to Daredevil: Born Again) makes the most sense. Reintroduce Krysten Ritter as the super-powered detective in Born Again, then pave the way for another season from the fan-favorite hero on Disney+.

With the MCU brass' renewed focus on street-level heroes on streaming (read more about Marvel's change in Disney+ strategy here), giving someone like Jessica Jones her own show again feels like the best path forward.