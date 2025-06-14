Two 2026 projects within Marvel Studios' reboot of the Marvel projects that originally premiered on Netflix have been confirmed to include two anti-heroes, now that one character has been announced to be joining the franchise. Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk were the first characters to make the jump from Netflix's Marvel franchise over to the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again brought more characters back, and is set to include even more Netflix characters when Season 2 releases in 2026.

Disney officially confirmed that Krysten Ritter will be joining the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, reprising her role as Jessica Jones from Netflix's Marvel franchise. However, Jessica Jones won't be coming back as a superhero, but rather as an anti-hero, making her the second major anti-hero in the MCU's Netflix reboot.

Disney+

According to Charlie Cox, the MCU version of Jessica Jones will be "crass" and will "make light of too many very serious situations." Cox also revealed that she will be "a bit more anti-hero than hero:"

"The fun thing about Jessica and Matt is they have a pretty fun dynamic. There’s a mutual respect for one another. I think she finds him overly serious and too much of a choir boy, and he finds her to be crass and making light of too many very serious situations, and [she's] probably a bit more anti-hero than hero."

Disney+

With Jessica Jones being an anti-hero, there are now two characters of that caliber in Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher's Special Presentation Disney+ project — Jones and The Punisher.

Ritter first appeared as Jessica Jones in a self-titled series on Netflix that was canceled after three seasons (along with the other Marvel shows on the streaming platform).

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently in production and is expected to be released in March 2026. The upcoming installment will also feature The Punisher, making it Marvel Studios' first project to feature both anti-heroes from the Netflix franchise.

Every Other Anti-Hero Appearing in Upcoming MCU Projects

Namor

Marvel Studios

Tenoch Huerta's Namor debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. During Marvel Studios' massive cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday, which took place in late March, Huerta's name appeared on the back of one of the chairs, confirming that he would be appearing in the massive team-up film.

Namor acted as the main antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but he is viewed as more of an anti-hero than a bona fide hero or villain.

Loki

Marvel Studios

In his first handful of appearances in the MCU, Loki was undoubtedly a villain. However, over time, he went through a bit of a redemption arc, and, in Loki Season 2, certified himself as the MCU's most notable (and most powerful) anti-hero.

Loki has been confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, and his vital role in the film was already reported.

M'Baku

Marvel Studios

Winston Duke's M'Baku is similar to Namor, as M'Baku started out as a bit of an antagonist before becoming an anti-hero. In the first Black Panther film, M'Baku challenged T'Challa for the throne of Wakanda, but he fought for the good guys in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame when he led the Jabari against Thanos.

M'Baku is another character who was confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, so he will be joining Loki and Namor as anti-heroes in the upcoming MCU project.