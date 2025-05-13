Marvel Studios Announces Historic Netflix Superhero Crossover for 2026

A new announcement for 2026's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 confirmed a historic crossover between two Defenders heroes. Aside from Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, the MCU's other live-action Defenders team consists of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist, all appearing in the Marvel Television-produced Netflix series released during the late 2010s. However, none of them returned in Daredevil: Born Again to lend a hand in Matt's fight against Fisk, nor have they appeared in a Marvel Studios-produced project.

After Daredevil declares that he will need an army to counter Mayor Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force in the Season 1 finale, many speculated that this is a hint of the Defenders' upcoming return in the show's sophomore run.

During the Marvel Studios portion of Disney's 2025 Upfront presentation to advertisers in New York, Krysten Ritter took the stage to announce her return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Ritter's historic return marks the first time that two Defenders heroes will unite in a Marvel Studios-produced project.

Ritter said she is excited to join the MCU and bring back her iconic character, teasing that "there is much more in store for Jessica Jones:"

"It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and ‘The Defenders’ and now joining the MCU. I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox announcing Ritter's Marvel return at Disney Upfront 2025

As one of the Defenders, Jessica Jones has super strength and the ability to fly. She also works as a private investigator in New York.

Ritter joins a stacked Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 cast, including Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will stream on Disney+ in 2026.

Krysten Ritter first played the character in 2015's Jessica Jones on Netflix, which had three seasons (its last season premiered in 2019). Ritter also reprises her role in The Defenders, where she teamed up with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, Finn Jones' Iron Fist, and Mike Colter's Luke Cage. After the Marvel-Netflix shows left the streamer, Disney brought these projects to Disney+ in 2022, giving them mature ratings as part of the transfer.

How Jessica Jones' Return Impacts Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Matt Murdock's recruitment efforts in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 are going smoothly due to the arrival of a heavy hitter like Jessica Jones, and her inclusion in Daredevil's team will improve their chances in their looming battle against Mayor Wilson Fisk.

One of the highlights of Netflix's The Defenders series is the strong bond and fun banter between Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones, and viewers will welcome seeing more of that in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

It also makes sense, story-wise, that Murdock would first recruit someone he is familiar with, which would also hint that he is contemplating tapping the services of Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

While Jessica may initially be reluctant to join Murdock's upcoming clash with Mayor Fisk, she could be persuaded by the declaration of martial law through Fisk's Safer Streets Initiative in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finale.