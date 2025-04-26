Daredevil Born Again Season 2: Every Marvel Character Now Confirmed to Appear

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on the horizon, Marvel Studios confirmed a powerhouse cast of returning favorites and intriguing new additions.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently in production. The show is expected to return in early 2026 on Disney+, continuing the dramatic events of the Season 1 finale in which every masked vigilante is an enemy of the city.

Fans can look forward to seeing Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, and other familiar faces, along with a few surprising additions.

Every Confirmed Returning Character & Actor for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Matt Murdock/Daredevil - Charlie Cox

At this point, it's hard to imagine Daredevil without Charlie Cox, so his return for Born Again Season 2 is no surprise.

Since first donning the horns in Netflix's original series, Cox has become synonymous with the role. Marvel seems fully committed to centering the new Disney+ era around his take on the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

Narratively, Season 2 looks to lean more toward Matt Murdock's vigilante side than ever, with Cox reportedly frequently suiting up in a sleek new black costume.

As Fisk tightens his grip on New York and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force ramps up, Daredevil is expected to go on the offensive, reclaiming his city one street at a time.

Wilson Fisk - Vincent D'Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk ended Born Again Season 1 in a terrifying position of power, having declared martial law and cemented himself as Mayor of New York City and the city's most ruthless crime boss.

His dual identity as Kingpin and politician has never been more dangerous. He blends his iron-fisted control of the criminal underworld with unchecked political authority.

Season 2 is poised to explore just how far Fisk is willing to go to maintain his rule, with D’Onofrio promising a version of the character who is colder, more calculated, and unafraid to weaponize the system itself against vigilantes like Daredevil.

Bullseye - Wilson Bethel

Wilson Bethel returns as Bullseye in Born Again Season 2, sporting a more comic-accurate look and upgraded tactical armor.

Set photos show Dex in a new padded mask with the iconic target symbol on his forehead, signaling a deadlier version of the character. After escaping from Rikers and attempting to assassinate Vanessa Fisk in Season 1, Bullseye now faces threats from Fisk and Daredevil.

As a complicated dual-villain, Fisk wants revenge against Dex for the attack on his wife, while Matt Murdock is still seeking justice for Foggy's death. Bullseye is a Season 2 wild card.

Karen Page - Deborah Ann Woll

After appearing in the first two episodes, Deborah Ann Woll made her long-awaited return as Karen Page in the Born Again Season 1 finale and is set to have a much bigger role in Season 2.

Deborah Ann Woll was recently seen on set sporting a new look, hinting at some possible evolution for the character personally and professionally. Karen has long been a key emotional anchor for Matt Murdock, and there are hints she could return as a potential love interest this time around.

With the city descending further into chaos under Fisk’s rule, Karen could be pulled deeper into the action as an ally and a moral compass for Matt. There's also speculation she could appear in the upcoming Punisher special presentation, which would reunite her with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle.

Foggy Nelson - Elden Henson

Elden Henson is confirmed to return "in some regard" for Born Again Season 2, according to Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum (via Entertainment Weekly):

"He and Deborah are coming back for season 2 in different ways. But we're excited to work with him again.... I don't see a Daredevil season without him in some regard."

That phrasing has led many to believe Foggy won’t be resurrected outright but could appear in flashbacks or memory sequences instead. However, there is room for speculation, especially with Daredevil #468, a comic featuring Foggy faking his death and entering witness protection.

Heather Glenn - Margarita Levieva

Margarita Levieva portrays Heather Glenn, a couples therapist of the Fisks who becomes romantically involved with Matt Murdock in Season 1.

By the season's end, Heather's relationship with Matt deteriorates, aligning her with Wilson Fisk and adding complexity to her character arc. In Season 2, Heather is expected to have another prominent role, exploring her motivations against vigilantes and the implications of her alliance with Fisk.

Kirsten McDuffie - Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James plays Kirsten McDuffie, a former New York assistant district attorney who becomes Matt Murdock's law partner at the newly established Murdock & McDuffie firm.

Season 2 may show Kirsten taking more of an independent role at the law firm, with Matt busy as Daredevil. It'll also be interesting to see if she learns about Matt's dual life.

BB Urich - Genneya Walton

Genneya Walton portrays BB Urich, an ambitious journalist for The BB Report and the niece of the late Ben Urich from the original Daredevil series.

In Season 1, BB connects with Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini), gaining insider access to Fisk's administration's political machinations.

Her investigative pursuits place her in a precarious position, balancing journalistic integrity with the dangers of exposing the city's corruption. Season 2 will likely explore BB's determination to uphold her uncle's legacy and take real action against Fisk, who she believes (rightfully) was the killer.

Cherry - Clark Johnson

Clark Johnson takes on the role of Cherry, a retired NYPD officer who serves as an investigator at Murdock & McDuffie.

As Season 2 unfolds, Cherry's connections and knowledge of the criminal underworld may become crucial assets in the fight against Fisk's task force.

Daniel Blake - Michael Gandolfini

Michael Gandolfini portrays Daniel Blake, an enthusiastic and idealistic young political aide who becomes Fisk's deputy mayor of communications.

In Season 1, Daniel's unwavering belief in Fisk's vision leads him to facilitate media access through his relationship with journalist BB Urich.

Season 2 may explore Daniel's internal conflict as he grapples with the moral implications of his role in supporting an increasingly oppressive regime under Fisk.

Vanessa Fisk - Ayelet Zurer

Ayelet Zurer ultimately returned as Vanessa Fisk (read about how Vanessa Fisk was initially recast), Wilson Fisk's formidable wife. During Fisk's absence, Vanessa assumed control of his criminal empire, demonstrating a newfound assertiveness within the community.

Her independent actions in Season 1, including orchestrating the assassination of Foggy Nelson, showed her willingness to engage in ruthless tactics to protect her interests.

In Season 2, Vanessa's dynamic with Fisk is expected to evolve again, potentially leading to the two being more in line, but sharing control.

Newcomers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, though Marvel is keeping his character under wraps for now.

Known for his roles in Five Nights at Freddy's and the Scream franchise, Lillard will bring a compelling mix of charm and menace.

His addition hints at the possibility of a morally complex new figure entering the New York City power struggle between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.

Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor will appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in a recurring role, reportedly as a political adversary to Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk.

Her character might challenge Fisk's mayoral position or expose corruption tied to his criminal past.

Annie Parisse

Annie Parisse has been spotted on the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set, sparking speculation about her role in the series.

Best known for Law & Order and As the World Turns, Parisse's commanding presence suggests she could play a lawyer, political figure, or someone tied to Fisk's new circle. Marvel has yet to confirm her character.

Sydney Parra

Sydney Parra has also been seen on the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, though details about her role remain under wraps. Known for her stage presence in Six: The Musical and Hadestown, Parra's casting will be a dynamic addition to Season 2.