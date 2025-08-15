The Batman Part 2 Rumored to Include 2 Major Characters from 'The Penguin'

In a new episode of The Hot Mic, industry insider Jeff Sneider indicated that rumors are floating around that both The Penguin's Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb/Penguin) and Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone) may make their returns in The Batman: Part II.

Sneider and John Rocha discussed the former's potential return a bit more bluntly than the latter's. Sneider implied that Farrell's return for the Matt Reeves The Batman sequel was more of a sure thing that Milioti's — though this is not official by any means:

Sneider: "You've got the Penguin coming back for 'Part II,' right?" Rocha: "Yes, that's the rumor."

As for Milioti, Sneider all but says that he is hearing she could be coming back, teasing "I hear things." Sneider did not say outright that this is a rumor he has heard, playing coy because he does not want a "millionaire CEO" (James Gunn) "coming after [him], telling everyone [he's] a liar:"

Rocha: "She was such a star coming out of 'The Penguin,' you have to put her in." Sneider: [shrugging playfully] "There you go." Rocha: "Are you saying you've heard something?" Sneider: "Hey, I hear things, I- you know, who knows? I'm not saying anything because I don't need [a] f*cking millionaire CEO coming after me, telling everyone I'm a liar. So, I'm not going to say anything anymore, I'm just going to ask the question."

Currently set to release in 2027, The Batman: Part II starring Robert Pattinson has been the subject of much discussion lately. Rumors continue to fly over the script and potential new characters, along with fan discourse on why it appears to be sticking to its status as an Elseworlds story.

How Likely Are Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti's Returns?

Macall Polay/HBO

With multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations under their belts for The Penguin — including a win for Colin Farrell at the Golden Globes — it would not be surprising to see the actors return to these roles as the Matt Reeves The Batman universe expands.

Milioti has said before that she would love to return to the part, telling The Direct at New York Comic Con in 2024 that returning to the role is her "wildest hope:"

"It's my wildest hope that I get to revisit her, because I've loved this role so immensely. It's like, one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to do, and I'm just obsessed with her."

Meanwhile if Farrell were to return for the 2027 sequel, it would actually be his third time taking on Gotham's infamous Penguin. He first appeared in 2022's The Batman, before spinning off with The Penguin in 2024.

As such, a third go at the role does not seem out of the realm of possibility.