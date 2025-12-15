The Batman Part 2 Eyeing Two-Time Oscar Winner For Movie's 4th Villain (Rumor)

A new report seemingly revealed the fourth villain set to appear in The Batman 2. Even though Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel is still just under two years off, the picture surrounding the movie has slowly started to take shape as it heads toward production. The highly anticipated Elseworlds epic is reportedly set to begin filming in May 2026, with an expected release date of October 1, 2027.

World of Reel reported that two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt is rumored to play a villainous role in The Batman 2. The outlet made it clear that this was merely a rumor at this point, but it could add yet another decorated talent to the movie's already stacked cast. Pitt would join the recently announced Scarlett Johansson as one of the movie's primary villains, with both their roles still undisclosed.

The new movie's plot synopsis has not yet been confirmed, but it is said to push "even further into the character of Bruce Wayne" and explore a villain who has never been seen on TV or in film.

The Batman - Part 2 will once again follow Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with the return of Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon.

Every Villain Reported To Appear in The Batman 2

Colin Farrell

Warner Bros.

After appearing in both The Batman and his own solo HBO spin-off series, The Punguin , Colin Farrell was already confirmed to reprise his Oz Cobb role in The Batman 2. The last time the fans saw the character, he had fully assumed his role as the crime boss, The Penguin, occupying the power vacuum left behind after the death of Carmine Falcone.

While Farrell's return in The Batman sequel is exciting, there is a bit of a catch: according to Farrell, he has an "even smaller role" than that of the first film, likely meaning he will not be the movie's primary big bad by any means.

Scarlett Johansson’s Villain Character

Marvel Studios

The first significant new casting announcement for The Batman 2 came when former Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson was reported to appear in the movie, albeit as a villain of some sort. Her character is described as a potential love interest for Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, as well as having a secret villainous bent.

Some speculated that this reported character description could potentially point to the Phantasm/Andrea Beaumont, a long-lost love interest of Bruce's who returns to his life only to be revealed as a masked villain herself.

Doctor Arkham

DC Comics

One of the latest Batman 2 villain rumors included mention of Doctor Arkham. According to insider Jeff Sneider, the evil doc will be at least one of the villains Pattinson's Caped Crusader takes on in the upcoming sequel.

The first Batman film added a new twist to Bruce's parentage, closely connecting his family to the founding of Arkham Asylum (the iconic maximum security prison for the criminally insane), so bringing in someone like Doctor Arkham could lean into this new connective tissue even further.

Brad Pitt

Apple TV

And, of course, there is the newly rumored Brad Pitt, who could potentially round out The Batman 2's rogues' gallery. There has been no indication of who the 61-year-old could play in Matt Reeves' comic book franchise, but several names have been thrown out since this rumor first emerged.

Given the rumors of a potential Court of Owls appearance, some seem to think he could be a Gotham socialite who will serve as the face of the criminal cabal. Others seem to think he could potentially be this franchise's version of Harvey Dent/Two-Face, although he may be a bit too old at this point to convincingly portray such a character.