The Batman 2 Reportedly Adds a Surprise Villain Fans Weren’t Expecting

The Batman 2 could feature a surprising villain, if a new report is to be believed. While fans do not yet know who Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader will square off against in Matt Reeves' upcoming Batman sequel, there have been a few names thrown around that feel like likely candidates. Iconic DC characters like Mr. Freeze, Hush, and Two-Face have all been popular among fans, with speculation swirling about who could appear in the 2027 comic book epic.

What fans do know is whoever it is, Reeves has said he took a "deep dive into the comics" and has found someone who has "never really been done in a movie before." Given all the iconic names featured in Batman's rogues' gallery over the years, there is a whole smattering of who it could possibly be.

Industry vet Jeff Sneider has chimed in on the subject, revealing that The Batman 2's villain may not be who we expected. Speaking in one of his recent newsletters, the known scooper shared that he's heard the male villain in Matt Reeves' 2027 sequel will be none other than Doctor Arkham.

This came as Sneider discussed the addition of Scarlett Johansson to the upcoming Batman film, and her potential villainous bent. Some have speculated that she could potentially be playing the beloved Phantasm, as seen in the animated Mask of the Phantasm movie, with a male villain backing her up.

Fans may recall that the Arkham family and its institute for the criminally insane were closely tied to the plot of the first Batman movie, as it was revealed that Bruce Wayne's mother was secretly an Arkham, the founding family of the iconic state hospital and penitentiary.

Not much is currently known about The Batman 2. The new movie from Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin is set for release on October 1, 2027. Production on the new film is expected to get started sometime next year, with names like Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, and Andy Serkis all confirmed to return.

Who Is Doctor Arkham from DC Comics?

Doctor Arkham does not have the same brand recognition as characters like the Joker, Poison Ivy, or Two-Face. In fact, there are probably dozens of Batman villains that fans would list off before getting to the character as a potential big bad for The Batman 2. However, that does not make the character any less worthy of an on-screen adaptation.

In the comics, the Doctor Arkham character takes many forms. Most often, he is depicted as Jeremiah Arkham, the head doctor of the Arkham Asylum (someone who may have been teased in The Batman). Having spent much of his time around the criminally insane, Jeremiah comes to find he has a few screws loose himself.

In fact, in some iterations, the character even goes on to become the terrifying crime boss known as the Black Mask, running his criminal empire from the hallowed halls of Arkham.

DC Comics

There is also another version of the Doctor Arkham character, specifically called Doctor Arkham. This take on the iconic comic book villain hails from DC's Dark Universe, being a former version of Batman, who takes an interest in human experimentation, creating hulking monstrosities from the pieces of his patients.

Perhaps the version of Doctor Arkham reportedly set to appear in The Batman 2 will focus on the human experimentation aspect of the character and eliminate his connection to the Bat, becoming something of an original creation for the new DC sequel, while another villain from the comics plays a more central role.