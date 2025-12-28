Ahsoka Season 2 Will Officially Change 4 Key Elements from Season 1

Ahsoka Season 2 is poised to reshape several core aspects of the series as it moves beyond the groundwork laid in its debut run. The next chapter of the Disney+ show is expected to return next year with another eight-episode season, arriving roughly three years after Season 1. After a finale that left nearly every major character's fate unresolved, Season 2 is expected to deliver long-awaited answers while introducing several significant changes to the show's status quo.

The absence of Ahsoka Season 2 from Disney's 2026 slate sparked confusion, especially given that production wrapped last fall and there are no other live-action Star Wars series scheduled in the near term. A likely explanation is that Disney limited its 2026 slate to projects with fully confirmed dates, as Ahsoka Season 2 was never officially announced for that year despite widespread expectations.

Regardless of timing, the series is still expected to release after The Mandalorian and Grogu (working as a possible prequel). And by the time it does arrive, fans should be prepared for multiple notable changes that the sequel season has undergone ahead of its debut.

Major Changes Coming to Ahsoka Season 2

Ahsoka Will Get More Joy

Star Wars

One of the most meaningful tonal shifts in Ahsoka Season 2 will center on the emotional evolution of its title character. After Season 1 presented Ahsoka Tano as stoic, the next chapter will deliberately soften that exterior as she navigates life on Peridea alongside Sabine Wren.

Rosario Dawson recently explained (via Inverse) that Ahsoka's demeanor will noticeably evolve, describing how the character moves away from being "unflappable" and begins "getting back into her joy." She emphasized that this growth allows Ahsoka to engage more openly with others, giving fans a more hopeful view of the former Jedi padawan than audiences saw in Season 1:

"She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning, and she was a little bit more unflappable. And I'm liking that she's relaxing, she's kind of getting back into her joy... We get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has."

Characters Will Be Recast in Season 2

Star Wars

Ahsoka Season 2 will move forward with recast characters, though the reasons and impact behind those changes differ significantly. The most consequential involves Baylan Skoll, following the tragic passing of Ray Stevenson.

As Dawson recently explained at Comic-Con Scotland 2025, Stevenson's interpretation helped guide Dave Filoni's plans for Baylan, making the decision to recast certainly a challenge. They ultimately landed on Rory McCann of Game of Thrones fame, preserving the trajectory of a character clearly set up to play a major role in Season 2.

By contrast, the absence of Nightsister Great Mother Klothow is rooted in logistical issues rather than story direction. Claudia Black confirmed she would not return due to relocation challenges with Season 2 filming in London, leaving the character's future unclear.

Season 2 Will Have a Decreased Budget

Star Wars

One of the most notable takeaways for Ahsoka fans is that Season 2 will move forward with a smaller budget than Season 1, a shift Dawson publicly confirmed. While that reduction might raise concerns on paper, Dawson stressed that the new season actually "goes bigger," suggesting smarter allocation rather than scaled-back ambition.

For viewers, this likely means a greater emphasis on character development, particularly the evolving dynamic between Ahsoka and Sabine on Peridea, rather than relying on large-scale spectacle.

Ezra Will Get a Key Design Change

Star Wars

Ezra Bridger will return in Ahsoka Season 2 with a noticeably updated look. Lucasfilm revealed the first official still from the season at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, showing Eman Esfandi's Ezra clean-shaven, a sharp contrast to the thick beard he had grown since he disappeared in Rebels.

With Season 2 expected to give Ezra a far more prominent role, the refreshed look could come with more character changes, as fans get a second lease on life with the beloved character in live action.

BONUS: More Screentime for Hera

Star Wars

Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) will also play a larger role in Ahsoka Season 2, addressing one of the biggest limitations of her presence in the first season.

The actress confirmed that she is "in this season a bit more" and "in on the action… quite a bit more," signaling a shift from Hera's largely supporting role in Season 1. While story details remain under wraps, the increased focus suggests Hera will be more directly involved in the conflict, similar to in Rebels.