Ahsoka Season 2 Confirmed to Include 6 Force-Sensitive Characters

Star Wars has already confirmed that Ahsoka Season 2 will include a handful of Force-sensitive characters, and by the time the show returns in 2026, even more could pop up throughout. Ahsoka Season 1 reunited Star Wars fans with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano while also bringing over most of Star Wars Rebels' Ghost crew from animation to live-action.

Season 2 of the hit series is expected to be released sometime in 2026, but fans haven't gotten the chance to learn much regarding where the story will go. Star Wars has already announced some of the characters who will be showing up in Season 2, both Force-sensitive and not. However, due to the ending of Season 1, some extremely powerful beings could be brought into the fold, which would mark the first time that they have ever appeared in live-action.

Many will also be looking out for any connective tissue between Ahsoka Season 2 and the other live-action Disney+ Star Wars projects, as Ahsoka was originally supposed to take place within the Multiverse and help lead those shows to a culminating feature film directed by Dave Filoni.

Every Force-Sensitive Star Wars Character Who Will Be in Ahsoka Season 2

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano will obviously be the star of the show once again since her name is in the title and the core plot revolves around her character arc post-Return of the Jedi.

The first season of the Disney+ show showcased Ahsoka's powers that she developed throughout The Clone Wars and Rebels. Despite not being a Jedi, she displays many Jedi traits and qualities, especially when it comes to the Force. However, Season 1 introduced a brand new power for her, and fans weren't too happy with it.

Specifically, Episode 2 of the series featured Ahsoka using a power called psychometry. It is an extremely rare Force ability that allows the user to sense echoes of an event by going to the location where that event happened. Essentially, the echoes allowed Ahsoka to see visions of what happened to Sabine Wren during her fight with Shin Hati, leading her to piece together the exact events that occurred there.

Many were upset since psychometry is supposed to be an ability some Force users are born with, and Ahsoka never used it during The Clone Wars or Rebels. She may use it again in Season 2, especially if she is on the hunt for Baylan Skoll, as it could allow her to track his movements.

Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren's Force sensitivity was a major plot point in Ahsoka Season 1. She clearly displayed some abilities, but it seemed more like she wasn't fully Force-sensitive. The most likely explanation is that she has a Midichlorian count that is slightly higher than normal, but not high enough to be fully trained in the Jedi arts.

As time passes, Sabine could become more in tune with the Force. A character like Chirrut Îmwe from Rogue One can be compared to Sabine, as he didn't possess powerful Force abilities, but was still affected by it because of his spirituality.

Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka Season 2 will be bringing Ezra Bridger back to the Star Wars universe, and his Force abilities will undoubtedly be on full display. Despite being stranded on Peridea for many years, Ezra still has a connection to the Force and still actively believes in the Force and the Jedi Order.

As showcased in Rebels, Ezra has a unique ability that allows him to connect with animals and wildlife. Because it played such an important role in that show, that power will likely be seen again sometime in Season 2.

It is also important to remember that Ezra escaped from Peridea on Thrawn's ship, the Chimaera, so he is back in the regular Star Wars galaxy.

Baylan Skoll

Sadly, Baylan Skoll actor Ray Stevenson passed away before Season 2 went into production, but his longtime friend and Game of Thrones star Rory McCann will be portraying the character in the upcoming installment.

Baylan was an original character who was first introduced in Season 1. He used to be an extremely powerful Jedi, but left the order behind and began using both the Dark Side and the Light Side to hone his abilities. Based on what was showcased in Season 1, Baylan is extremely in-tune with the Force, and the Season 1 finale teased that he is on the hunt for some sort of greater power on Peridea.

Some have theorized that Baylan heard the call of Abeloth, a wildly powerful and dangerous figure from Star Wars Legends. In the Legends source material, Abeloth was a part of the Ones, which fans will know are the Father, the Son, and the Daughter from the Mortis arc of The Clone Wars. Baylan was seen standing on statues of the Ones at the end of Ahsoka Season 1, teasing that he will somehow be involved with them in Season 2.

Shin Hati

Shin Hati was the apprentice of Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka Season 1, and will be returning for Season 2. However, Baylan essentially abandoned her for her own safety at the end of the first installment, so she will probably be on her own at least for the opening portion of Season 2.

Shin Hati possesses some great Force powers. She is fairly strong with the Force, but is not on the same level as Baylan, Ahsoka, or Ezra. However, if she were to fully dive into the teachings of the Jedi Order and practice her Force abilities further, she could become extremely powerful.

Anakin Skywalker

For the first time since 2005's Revenge of the Sith, Ahsoka Season 1 allowed fans to see a fully heroic version of Anakin Skywalker. Thanks to the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka was able to reunite with Anakin and be taught one final lesson from him. However, Anakin appeared once again as a Force ghost in the overworld on Peridea at the end of the season, teasing that he would return in Season 2.

Hayden Christensen's involvement in Season 2 has already been confirmed, so fans know that he is coming back, but the extent of his role is still under wraps. Still, pre-Vader Anakin is the most powerful Force user in the history of the galaxy since he is literally the Chosen One, and his Midichlorian count is the highest ever recorded.

Anakin already has some history with the Mortis gods from The Clone Wars, so if they get involved in Ahsoka Season 2, fans could witness another interaction between the most powerful entities in Star Wars canon.

BONUS: Jacen Syndulla

Jacen Syndulla is the son of Hera Syndulla and Kanan Jarrus, and he appeared in Ahsoka Season 1. His Force abilities were put on display when he could sense Ahsoka on Seatos after she disappeared in the World Between Worlds. Because his father was such a powerful Jedi and Force user, Jacen has natural abilities, but he is still very young, so he has not yet discovered the extent of them.

Jacen hasn't been officially confirmed for Season 2 yet, but it would be extremely surprising if he were not in the show when it returns, especially since Hera will be coming back in a major way. The upcoming installment will likely feature Jacen's growth as a Force user and could set him up for more future appearances. Who knows, he may even be a part of Rey's new Jedi Order.