Star Wars’ Ezra Bridger Actor Shows Off Lightsaber Preparation For Ahsoka Season 2

Eman Esfandi, the actor behind Star Wars' live-action Ezra Bridger, seems to be starting preparations for some epic lightsaber action in Ahsoka Season 2. Esfandi debuted as the aged-up take on the beloved Star Wars Rebels Jedi in Season 1 of the Rosario Dawson-led Disney+ series after years trapped in another galaxy with the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn. While some of the Ahoksa cast was left marooned in this mysterious other galaxy, Esfandi's character managed to get off-world, arriving at the foot of Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla, setting up what is sure to be an intense second season of Ahsoka.

Esfandi's excitement for Season 2 of his Star Wars show has been infectious online. Throughout filming, the actor has shared several looks behind-the-scenes at Ahsoka, including his character's new, clean-cut look. However, his latest social media blast may be the most exciting yet, as he shows off some lightsaber work prep he seems to be doing for the 2026 Disney+ series.

In a new Instagram video, Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi debuted his lightsaber skills, as he continued work on Ahsoka Season 2.

The video shows the Star Wars actor swinging a blue saber on a balcony, to great results. With his vicious swings and pulled-from-the-screen spins of the weapon, Esfandi looks like a true-to-life Jedi Master (just like his Ahsoka character)

It is unclear whether this training is for any particular Ahsoka Season 2 sequence; however, given the complexity of the choreography, it would seem to be preparation done for the show's second season.

Watch the full video below:

Fans notably did not see Esfandi's character wield a lightsaber in battle in Ahsoka Season 1. Instead, Ezra Bridger showed off his skills as a Jedi by taking on enemy forces with nothing but the power of the Force.

In Star Wars canon, Ezra has had two different lightsabers across his time in the series (both making their debut in Star Wars Rebels). The character wields a blue-bladed blaster/saber hybrid for the first bit of Rebels. He then upgrades to a saber model for Rebels' latter seasons with a green blade and a more traditional hilt, which Sabine Wren uses for training in Ahsoka Season 1.

Ahsoka Season 2 production is ongoing in the UK. Eman Esfandi is set to return in the show's second season as the young Jedi, Ezra Bridger, as seen in Star Wars Rebels. Esfandi is joined by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natalie Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Season 2 will pick up where Season 1's tense cliff-hanger left off with Ahsoka and Sabine marooned in a whole other universe as the evil Thrawn amasses his forces for an intergalactic takeover in the prime Star Wars galaxy.

Ezra Bridger's Exciting Ahsoka Future

Star Wars

Fans have been excited to see more of Eman Esfandi in Ahsoka Season 2, but this latest social media video from the Ezra Bridger star is almost surely going to amp up anticipation even further.

In Season 1, Esfandi played a minimal role in the show's proceedings, essentially being the Macguffin that Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka and Natalie Liu Bordizzo's Sabine were chasing after. That meant that he did not appear until late in the series, and when he did, the show was almost over.

While Ezra got some fun moments in Season 1 (like essentially using the Force as a super-power to fight a couple saber-wielding baddies), fans only got a taste of Esfandi as the character. Season 2 looks like it will change that in a big way, as Esfandi becomes a member of the show's main cast.

What is especially exciting, though, is the fact that this new training video seems to indicate that Ezra will not only be playing a bigger part in Ahsoka Season 2, but will be doing so with a lightsaber at his side.

Fans did not see the character use a saber in action in Season 1, so this marks a significant change for the series' future.

Longtime fans will be itching to see how Ezra comes back into possession of a saber in the show's second season, as his has been passed down to Sabine for her Jedi training.

How the character will come into a new saber will likely be a massive question for fans. However, one must remember that the droid Huyang presented Esfandi's Jedi with his former master, Kanan Jarrus' blade, at the end of Season 1.