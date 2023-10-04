In Ahsoka Episode 8, Ezra Bridger surprised fans by not only constructing a new lightsaber but one with a different colored blade.

Throughout the latter half of Star Wars Rebels, Ezra wielded a green-bladed lightsaber which Sabine Wren received before the series conclusion.

In Ahsoka on Disney+, Sabine brought Ezra's saber to Peridea and tried to return it to him. However, he rejected it, preferring to rely on the Force alone, that is, until Ahsoka's season finale.

Ezra's New Lightsaber Color Explained

Star Wars

In Ahsoka Episode 8, Ezra built a new lightsaber within Ahsoka's ship under the watchful eye of Huyang, a Jedi Temple droid who taught Jedi younglings how to construct lightsabers.

Upon discovering Kanan Jarrus taught Ezra Bridger, Huyang presents him with the same kind of blade emitter that belonged to his master.

Star Wars

Not only does Ezra's new lightsaber resemble Kanan's, but it also houses a blue blade as opposed to green, his former saber's color.

While this surprised fans given his green lightsaber was the one through which he achieved maturity and experience, there are a few possible reasons.

The first and most obvious is that it's another tribute to Kanan whose saber was blue as well.

Star Wars

Much like Kanan experienced after Order 66, Ezra has been separated from the life he once knew and spent years in hiding. Perhaps he feels a new kinship with his master that's best reflected through a similar blue blade.

It's also worth noting that Ezra's very first saber was also blue. And, since Ahsoka is his first live-action series, why not parallel those firsts?

Another reason may be Jacen Syndulla, Kanan and Hera Syndulla's son, and who Ahsoka proved is strong with the Force with his own Jedi ambitions.

Having Ezra train Jacen with a lightsaber that's just like his father's is the perfect tribute to Kanan and his legacy.

Speaking of which, according to Dave Filoni and the Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection book, Kanan Jarrus' lightsaber design was inspired by Ralph McQuarrie's painting and sketches of lightsabers with a guard.

The fact that Star Wars' newest lightsaber is directly lifted from one of the first ideas is yet another full-circle tribute.

Star Wars

Still, there are other explanations for Ezra's new blue blade.

For instance, Star Wars lore claims a blue lightsaber was first given to a Jedi Guardian around 4000 BBY. A Guardian was a Jedi with the talent to physically use the Force against enemies or through throwing objects, etc.

Again, Ezra relied solely on this Force ability in Ahsoka Episode 7 and appears to be defense-minded.

Perhaps a blue blade best represents this newer, older Ezra; and if so, he's in good company as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Cal Kestis, his own master, and Rey all had blue blades.

Why Ezra Needed a New Lightsaber

Star Wars

Ever since Ezra Bridger's return was confirmed for Ahsoka, fans have been eager to see the Star Wars Rebels Jedi fight with a lightsaber in live-action.

This is why it was disappointing when he turned down Sabine's offer of his Rebels-era saber.

However, now fans know why a wait was required. Yes, Ezra is who audiences remember, but that doesn't mean he's not older, changed, and with a new mission that requires a new weapon that still pays tribute to his past.

Also, his building a new lightsaber allows Sabine to keep his original green.

While fans don't know when to expect Ezra Bridger next or if Ahsoka Season 2 is even in the works, regardless, it seems that Ezra is just getting started.

All episodes of Ahsoka are available to stream on Disney+.