Wednesday Season 2 gave Morticia Addams a different look, leading fans to wonder if actress Catherina Zeta-Jones had some cosmetics done to her face before her return to the Netflix series. The Addams Family spin-off primarily focuses on Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, but Season 2 delivers a worthy change by giving more members of the family bigger roles, including its elegant matriarch, Morticia.

One of the central storylines in Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 revolves around the strained relationship between Wednesday and Morticia, which is due to the titular character's developing psychic powers that she inherited from her. While the pair's mother-daughter dynamic is at the forefront in the show's sophomore run, a main topic of conversation among fans is Morticia's noticeably different look.

Did They Change Morticia Addams In Wednesday Season 2?

Netflix

Wednesday fans pointed out that Catherine Zeta-Jones looks different, mainly due to her notable facial changes. It appears that the veteran actress had some type of cosmetic procedure done to her face between the filming of Wednesday's Seasons 1 and 2, which is common for actors to do as they age. This would explain why Morticia looks noticeably different.

While some fans thought that Morticia was recast, this is not the case since Catherine Zeta-Jones (one of the important cast members of Wednesday) still brought the character to life in Season 2.

Based on her appearance, she seemed to have a facelift, an upper eyelid lift, Botox, and a lip filler (according to fans who noticed her look) to prepare for Wednesday Season 2. These procedures made Morticia look younger and more stunning, which seems appropriate given her more screentime in Season 2.

It's possible that this change is intentional and could end up being the actress' choice or the creator's intended creative direction for the character.

Why Does Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Look Different?

Netflix

Aside from Morticia's noticeable facial changes, the notable Addams Family member also has a wardrobe change in Season 2, Episode 1, veering away from the usual all-black, form-fitting gowns that fans know and love.

Wednesday Season 2, Episode 1 revealed that Morticia will be "around more" in Nevermore after newly-promoted Principal Dort (played by Steve Buscemi) revealed that she is the new chair of the school's Gala Fundraising Committee.

She said she has been "wondering what [her] next chapter might be," considering Pugsley is now in Nevermore alongside Wednesday. This could explain the wardrobe and facial changes, with her possibly pondering her identity now that her two children are navigating new challenges in life.

Netflix

She entered Nevermore with an all-black gown with red accents at the bottom, ditching her usual monochromatic style. It's possible that this is her way of embracing a new chapter as a more active member of Nevermore and ultimately, Wednesday's academic life.

While she did return to her all-black outfits in the latter half of Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, there is a good chance that she returned to find her purpose of wanting to be the strong anchor for the family. It's also possible that she doesn't want to adapt to a new wardrobe, leading her to return to her monochromatic roots.