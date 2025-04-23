Wednesday Season 2 Reveals First Look at Steve Buscemi's Wild New Character

Longtime actor Steve Buscemi debuted his new Netflix character in the first trailer for Wednesday Season 2.

Who Is Steve Buscemi Playing in Wednesday Season 2?

The first trailer for Wednesday Season 2 included a sneak peek at Steve Buscemi's new mystery character.

Bucsemi can be seen about the 1:30 mark of the two-minute teaser, holding a microphone and winking at the camera in a sly fashion typical of the actor's zanier characters.

The former Boardwalk Empire star will take on the role of the yet-to-be-named new principal at Nevermore Academy (the central school that Jenna Ortega attends in the series).

He takes over for Gwendoline Christie, who previously played the shape-shifting head school administrator, Larissa Weems, in Season 1. However, Christie will not be back for the show's second effort, leaving the door open for Buscemi's series newcomer to fill her place.

Buscemi is just one of several new additions to the series for Season 2, including Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (read more about the new actors in Wednesday Season 2 here).

Watch the full Wednesday Season 2 trailer below:

