Resident Alien Season 4 Cast Address the Series Cancellation & Lessons Learned (SDCC)

At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Resident Alien's creative team and cast reflected on the show's ending and the takeaways from its run. During roundtable interviews, showrunner and executive producer Chris Sheridan joined stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and Alice Wetterlund to discuss the recent cancellation. Together, they opened up about the series' legacy, the lessons learned along the way, and what the future might hold for Resident Alien.

Resident Alien's final season concluded with the series finale on August 8, ending the story of an alien undercover in a small Colorado town.

The show followed Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), an extraterrestrial sent to wipe out humanity who crash-lands and takes the identity of a vacationing physician. Key characters included Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko), the doctor's assistant who knows Harry's secret; Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds), the town’s protective lawman; and D'arcy Bloom (Alice Wetterlund), the local pub owner and Asta's close friend.

Showrunner Chris Sheridan confirmed with The Direct at San Diego Comic-Con that he had anticipated this outcome for over a year: "I knew this was probably the last season... I wanted to give it an ending that was appropriate, that the fans would be happy about."

Sheridan said the story of the alien learning to respect humans has now been fully told, but he previously had said they had left Season 4 open before they filmed it.

Tudyk noted financial challenges played a big role: "It was clear to me that it wasn’t worth the broadcast television model... it’s too expensive for broadcast TV." Despite budget cuts, Tudyk praised the team's effort, saying everyone gave "150% regardless of what they were paid for."

Reynolds expressed hope beyond cancellation, sharing, "I don’t think it’s completely done... I think this chapter is done, but I don’t think the world that we live in is done."

Wetterlund reflected on the emotions of wrapping the show, saying, "It made me feel all the feelings... People are still discovering the show today."

Tomko compared the ending to a graduation, adding, "It’s very bittersweet... The fact that we made it this far is really just a testament to our fans." Together, they honored the journey while acknowledging an uncertain but hopeful future.

Resident Alien's Cancelation Wasn't a Surprise

"I Knew It Would Probably Be The End..."

Question: "When did you realize Resident Alien would be ending, and how did that influence the way you wrote Season 4?"

Chris Sheridan: I knew this was probably the last season a year ago. So when I first came up with what season four was going to be with the writers, I knew it would probably be the end, and I wanted to give it an ending that was appropriate, that the fans would be happy about. Anything could happen. Maybe we'd get a fifth season. I didn't think we would. I figured, let's end it. For some reason if we get picked up, we can deal with it, but I don't think it's going to happen. So let's just end it. So the story we set out to tell, which is an alien coming down to Earth, not understanding humans, and becoming human himself, in a way that he learns to respect humans. That's one that we're playing out now, and that's the story we've been telling...So that story is over. I think if we had an opportunity to do a movie or something like that, or you could do a self-contained there's a new story or a new mission or something, and create something fresh and new I think that creatively would be possible, and I'd be excited to do that...I mean, USA does do things like that. They've done how many...Three 'Psych' movies and some odd movies? So I think you have to wait some time. But I think, there's a future of some sort for the show down the line.

The Budget Spelled Issues for Resident Alien

"It Was Clear To Me That It Wasn't Working..."

Question: "Did you have a sense this would be the final season, and what challenges did you face during production?"

Alan Tudyk: Because I directed, actually, I had a sense it would be this last season where we moved over to USA. They were trying to make the finances of it all work, and it was clear to me that it wasn't working. The broadcast television model, which we were on, it can't support a show like ours, even though our show, budget-wise, compared to like other network shows and a lot of other shows, it is not an expensive show, but it's too expensive for broadcast TV, and there were a lot of budget cuts before we started the season. So I was, for the first time, getting to work with the entire production team, so people in props, people in set design, everything, and they were all having to make cuts...I saw firsthand a lot of people frustrated that they can't do as good of a job as they wanted. I think we did make it work for the last season, but it was because of all those people coming together and really kind of giving 150% regardless of what [was happening], which they probably were only paid for 100%, the 50% was on their own dime.

More Resident Alien Stories in the Future?

"I Don't Think The World That We Live In Is Done..."

Question: "Did you expect Resident Alien to be canceled after Season 4?"

Corey Reynolds: We had an idea that it was possible, and quite possible. I honestly didn't think it was going to happen, and even up until when Chris called, I still didn't think it was going to happen. I still don't think it's over. I think, and maybe I'm being naive, I think that there's too much storytelling, I think, in this little VanderVerse that's been created to simply walk away. So I, if I'm a betting man, I would feel pretty safe betting that there's could be something more at some point. Tt could be a wishful thing. I'm not giving anyone any breadcrumbs or trying to wink or be coy in any way...I'm maybe just not ready to let go yet...I don't think it's completely done. I think this chapter is done, but I don't think the world that we live in is done, in my opinion.

Leaving Resident Alien Too Early

"People Are Still Discovering The Show Today..."

Question: "How did you feel about the show ending and the fan response?"

Alice Wetterlund: It made me feel all the feelings, I guess you can possibly imagine. There's just, like, this love out there, and it's growing. You know, people are still discovering the show today, and so it's kind of weird that we have to do this ending thing. But who knows...That's what I think filming this show has taught me, especially in this industry—like, you never know what's gonna happen.

Taking Time To Grieve & Grow

"You Have To Take This Moment To Grieve..."

