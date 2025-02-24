Resident Alien Season 4's Release Finally Gets Some Exciting News

After nearly a year of waiting, Resident Alien Season 4 may finally be eyeing a potential release.

The hit Alan Tudyk-led comedy has been amassing fans since its debut on Syfy back in 2021. The series stars Tudyk as a grey-skinned alien who lands on Earth and is forced to hide amongst humanity.

This, of course, has led to plenty of hijinks, including the dramatic cliffhanger of even more extra-terrestrials making themselves known at the end of Season 3. The wait to follow up on this dramatic ending has been a long one for fans, especially as those behind the show continue to tease its implications.

Resident Alien Season 4 Coming Soon

SYFY

While speaking during their panel at Fan Expo Vancouver 2025, an event which The Direct attended, the cast behind Resident Alien teased a potential release window for Season 4

Series stars Alan Tudyk, Alice Wetterland, and Sara Tomko appeared before the crowd, indicating that 2025 will finally see Resident Evil Season 4's release.

"I feel like you should get it before the end of 2025," Tudyk told the audience, while Wetterland admitted, "They seem to be speeding things along for that very purpose:

Tudyk: "I feel like you should get it before the end of 2025." Wetterland: "Yeah, absolutely. They seem to be speeding things along for that very purpose. We don’t know when, but it feels like they want to air it this year. That is the Feeling."

Production on Season 4 is ongoing in Vancouver, Canada, but word is that it should wrap sometime soon. A recent production listing related to the show had the series finishing production as soon as March 31; however, that day could be coming even sooner than expected

According to Tudyk, Season 4's filming is "going to be done in the next week:"

Tudyk: "But you never know. We were on Syfy for the first three seasons. Now, we are on USA. Which the cool thing is that they spell it right. Because that S-Y-F-Y crap annoyed me. Yeah, we don’t know, it is the same. The boss is saying, and it should be soon. We are almost done. We are going to be done in the next week."

The Latest Resident Alien Season 4 Release Projections

With this latest update from the cast of Resident Alien, the potential release window for Season 4 has started to narrow.

While many had assumed a 2025 release for this latest batch of episodes would end up happening, it is nice to know that the people behind the series are also feeling that way.

If the show does come back in 2025, it would be an unprecedented move for the TV comedy. Every season to this point has debuted early in the year, premiering in either January or February.

Also, to this point, seasons of Resident Alien have taken anywhere between six and nine months from filming to release, so a turnaround before the end of the year feels like it could be a bit tight.

However, at this point, it seems like Resident Alien's new home, USA Network, wants more of the show as soon as possible, and is ready to make it happen in 2025. This could mean the TV giant has big plans for the series, perhaps preparing it to be a part of its vaunted fall season lineup.

If that is the case, then a September or October debut for the series makes the most sense, but fans will have to wait for confirmation from the network before officially circling a date on their calendar.

Thankfully, when the series does return, it will do so with an even more exciting extra-terrestrial story and with much of the Season 3 cast in tow.

Resident Alien Season 4 is expected to be released by the end of the year.