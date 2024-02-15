Resident Alien Season 3 brings back most of its core cast led by Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle with a special appearance from its creator Peter Hogan.

Based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, the series tells the story of an alien who tries to invade Earth but has a change of heart after learning humans are not bad at all.

Resident Alien Season 3 premiered on Syfy on February 14.

Every Main Cast Member of Resident Alien Season 3

Alan Tudyk - Harry Vanderspeigle

Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk leads the cast of Resident Alien Season 3 as an alien intruder impersonating a local doctor from Patience, Colorado named Harry Vanderspeigle.

After seeing the good in humans and developing empathy for them, Harry embraces his heroic side to defy the orders of his alien superiors to destroy Earth.

Resident Alien Season 2's finale ends with Harry's big decision not to leave Earth, cementing him as one of the planet's strongest allies in the impending war between the Grey Aliens and the humans in Season 3.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Tudyk teased Harry's "tenuous partnership" with General McCallister in Season 3:

"It's tenuous. It's a tenuous partnership. I think her expectations of who Harry is are probably different from what she finds. Her whole life she's been hunting for these vicious, awful, super-intelligent aliens, and then she finds Harry, who has a briefcase full of pizza. The arc this season for her—I don't think she just accepts that he's going to fix everything."

Tudyk has over 140 credits to his name, with roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Firefly, Doom Patrol, and A Knight's Tale.

Sara Tomko - Asta Twelvetrees

Sara Tomko

Sara Tomko reprises her role as Asta Twelvetrees in Season 3.

Asta is Harry's friend who bonds over the fact that they feel like outsiders. She also serves as a nurse working under Harry.

In the Season 2 finale, Asta finally manages to bond with her long-lost daughter Jay, but she also accidentally reveals Harry's secret identity as an alien to D'Arcy.

Tomko's notable credits include Once Upon a Time, Sneaky Pete, and Suicide for Beginners.

Alice Wetterlund - D'Arcy Bloom

Alice Wetterlund

D'Arcy Bloom (played by Alice Wetterlund) is the chief bartender in the tavern located in Patience, Colorado.

Bloom is best friends with Asta, and she is one of the few humans who knows about Harry's alien secret after being revealed to her during the Season 2 finale.

Wetterlund is known for her roles in People of Earth, Space Force, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Corey Reynolds - Sheriff Mike Thompson

Corey Reynolds

Working around the clock as the sheriff of Patience, Colorado, Mike Thompson is known to his peers and the townsfolk for his take-charge nature which is often viewed by many as antagonistic. The character is played on-screen by Corey Reynolds.

Mike is also not a fan of conspiracy theories surrounding aliens, which is not a good sign for Harry.

Speaking with Screen Rant ahead of Season 3, Reynolds hinted that there is a potential romance brewing between Mike and Liv in the brand-new season, noting that fans will see a lot of "what [they've] come to enjoy:"

"You're going to see a lot of, hopefully, what you've come to enjoy. I think the audience discovered the emotional component of Mike and the aspects of insecurity that he carries that really influence how he engages with people. This whole overdoing everything to compensate for this hole that lives inside of him emotionally. One thing that's great is that Deputy Live is like Neo in 'The Matrix' with him. She just slows bullets and dodges because he can never get her."

Reynolds previously appeared in The Closer, The Terminal, and All American.

Elizabeth Bowen - Deputy Liv Baker

Elizabeth Bowen

Elizabeth Bowen stars as Liv Baker, Mike Thompson's strong-willed deputy who often butts heads with him during work, but they eventually get close.

Baker is a firm believer that aliens exist, and she is more than ready to prove that they are real.

Bowen has credits in Fargo, Upload, and Hospital Show.

Levi Fiehler - Mayor Ben Hawthorne

Levi Fiehler

Levi Fiehler returns as Mayor Ben Hawthorne of Patience, Colorado in Resident Alien Season 3.

Ben makes a big decision in the Season 2 finale after telling Sheriff Mike that he will not move forward with the creation of a resort in the local town, leading to

The finale's cliffhanger ending also reveals that Ben and his unborn child with Kate were abducted by the Greys, and it is up to Harry to save them.

Fiehler is known for his appearances in The Fosters, Mars, and Ray Donovan.

Meredith Garretson - Kate Hawthorne

Meredith Garretson

Meredith Garretson's Kate Hawthorne is Ben's wife who tries to navigate the ups and downs of their marriage while supporting him to lead the small town of Patience.

Given that the end of Season 2 confirms that Ben, Robert, and Kate's unborn child are abducted by the Greys, the character is set to go all-out in making sure to bring them back in Season 3.

Garretson is best known for her portrayal of Ali MacGraw in The Offer. The actress also appeared in Prodigal Son, The Good Fight, and Elementary.

Judah Prehn - Max Hawthorne

Judah Prehn

Max Hawthorne (played by Judah Prenh) is Ben and Kate's first-born son who is aware that Harry is disguised as an alien.

The young boy's genetic mutation allows him to see through the molecular reconstruction process of humans, meaning that he can see Harry's true form.

Prehn has credits in Mythic Quest and Kinderwood.

Gary Farmer - Dan Twelvetrees

Gary Farmer

Gary Farmer reprises his role as Dan Twelvetrees, Asta's father and the owner of Joe's Diner in the local town.

While he is suspicious of Harry at first, he eventually trusts him after his daughter vouches for his kindness.

Farmer has over 130 credits to his name, with appearances in Dead Man, Smoke Signals, and The Curse.

Enver Gjokaj - Joseph Rainier

Enver Gjokaj

Enver Gjokaj stars as Joseph Rainier, a Grey Alien disguised as a human who infiltrates Earth with hopes of destroying humanity.

Things go from bad to worse in the Season 2 finale after Joseph manages to snag the deputy position after Liv quits, giving him more power to enact his plans.

MCU fans may recognize Gjokaj for his portrayal of Daniel Sousa in Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD Season 7. The actor also appeared in Eagle Eye, Stone, and Invasion.

George Takei - Grey Alien (leader)

George Takei

George Takei serves as the voice of the Grey Aliens' leader who abducts humans to learn more about them and enact his plan for a massive takeover.

Star Trek fans may recognize Takei for his role as Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu. The actor also has credits in Call Me Kat, Hit-Monkey, and The Cipher.

Linda Hamilton - General Eleanor McCallister

Linda Hamilton

Linda Hamilton is back as General Eleanor McCallister in Resident Alien Season 3.

At the end of Season 2, Harry's decision to alert the government of his location means that he is going all-out in trying to stop the Greys' invasion and he will need General McCallister's help to do it.

Season 3's trailer revealed that the pair will set aside their differences to stop their invasion, spelling bad news for the Greys.

Hamilton is best known for her portrayal of Sarah Connor in the Terminator movies. The actress' other notable credits include Claws, Lost Girl, and Defiance.

Peter Hogan

Peter Hogan

Resident Alien creator Peter Hogan is set to appear on-screen in Season 3.

In an exclusive interview with Bleeding Cool in July 2023, Hogan shared that he is part of the cast of the Season 3 finale.

Hogan previously served as the voice of an off-screen journalist in the Season 2 finale.

New episodes of Resident Alien Season 3 premiere every Wednesday on Syfy and the next day on Peacock.