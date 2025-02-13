Resident Alien Season 4 Release Estimates and All Confirmed Details

Resident Alien Season 4 looks to be lining up its potential release, as it has confirmed several key details about the new episodes.

The Alan Tudyk-led comedy series has cracked audiences up for over four years. It tells the tale of a mysterious extra-terrestrial who lands on Earth on a mission to destroy humanity, only to ingratiate himself with his human neighbors.

Season 4 was officially confirmed in June 2024, several months after the show's shocking Season 3 conclusion.

4 Confirmed Details About Resident Alien Season 4

Resident Alien

With Resident Alien Season 4 confirmed, a release window is the next most pressing question for fans.

Although specific release information for the next batch of Resident Alien episodes has not yet been disclosed, recent information may indicate when the show will return from its over-a-year-long hiatus.

According to a listing on Creative BC's website, the series is currently in the middle of shooting in Vancouver, Canada with an estimated wrap date of March 31.

The official Resident Alien Instagram account confirmed this in mid-December, revealing that production had begun in the Canadian city. This means a release window may quickly come into view for the space-bound series.

If filming finishes by the end of March, a release date before the end of the year feels possible. Season 1 was filmed from September to October 2020 before being released three months later in January 2021.

Seasons 2 and 3 would take longer to see the light of day. Season 2 was released on Syfy five months after filming had wrapped, while Season 3 took roughly nine months—but that was mainly due to the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes putting production on hold for several months.

If Season 4 production ends on March 31(as the Creative BC listing says it will), then a release even six months later is realistic. That means fans should likely expect new episodes of Resident Alien to begin airing sometime in late summer or early fall.

Resident Alien Is Moving Networks

Fans looking for Resident Alien Season 4 when it does eventually release will need to keep this in mind.

Season 4 of the hit Syfy comedy will not air on the network it has called home since Season 1. Instead, Season 4 will debut on NBCUniversal's USA Network.

This move off of the NBC premium cable channel was made to "expose Resident Alien to a broader audience" (per Deadline) and reach a mass appeal it had not before—something the series' highly successful run on Netflix has seemingly teased it may have.

A reduced budget will also factor into the series' move to the USA, helping to better prepare the show for financial viability.

Alan Tudyk Will Play Two Characters

As many had expected, much of the core Resident Alien cast will return for Season 4, but one interesting twist will come with the new set of episodes.

Series lead Alan Tudyk will be taking on the role of two characters this time, including the show's primary villain heading into Season 4.

Fans may remember that Season 3 ended with Tudyk's grey-skinned alien being taken into captivity by his extraterrestrial overlords. Meanwhile, the bloodthirsty Mantid was revealed to be hiding among the show's residents disguised as Tudyk's Harry.

This means Tudyk will bring to life both his captured alien hero, which he has been playing since the beginning, as well as this in-disguise evil interplanetary being hiding among the residents of Patience, Colorado.

A full expected Resident Alien Season 4 cast list can be seen below:

Alan Tudyk - Harry Vanderspeigle/Mantid

Sara Tomko - Asta Twelvetrees

Alice Wetterlund - D'Arcy Bloom

Clancy Brown - Mantid (Voice)

Corey Reynolds - Sheriff Thompson

Linda Hamilton - General McCallister

Elizabeth Bowen - Deputy Baker

Enver Gjokaj - Joseph Rainer

Meredith Garretson - Kate Hawthorne

Levi Fiehler - Mayor Hawthorne

Judah Prehn - Max

Gary Farmer - Dan Twelvetrees

Season 4 Will Embrace More 'Alien Stuff'

In Season 4 of Resident Alien, the show's intergalactic story is set to take an exciting turn.

The end of Season 3 saw the Greys stand against Alan Tudyk's Harry, taking him in for failing his mission to conquer Earth. This all came as it was revealed the moon had been a Grey spaceship in disguise, and they had been sitting just waiting to invade.

Harry's capture (and likely eventual escape) will be crucial to the plot. This will also likely be paired with the fallout of Season 3's finale twist, where the menacing Mantid took on a disguise as Harry to live among the residents of Patience, Colorado.

All this is to say, fans wanting the series to embrace the "Alien" part of its title are in for a treat with Season 4. Series showrunner Chris Sheridan indicated as such during a 2024 WonderCon roundtable, saying the new episodes will get deep into "more of the alien stuff:"

"It's hard [to tease what’s ahead] because there's a lot going on in the finale that is going to dictate where it goes. But I love that we're embracing more of the alien stuff. There's really, you have all the alien stuff with Harry. But these new U.S. alien abductions that Ben and Kate have gone through, that really doesn't have a lot to do with [Harry]. If he had never come down on this planet, Ben and Kate still would have been abducted. They're not being abducted because they live in Patience; they just are being abducted because they're human beings on Earth."

In a separate conversation with Syfy, Sheridan said that part of this alien storyline will, of course, include the Mantid twist from Season 3, calling the prospect of having a villain that can transform into anyone at a moment's notice "exciting" for the show's creative team:

"Having a Mantid in Patience — who can become anybody — is exciting from a storytelling standpoint because it just seems like mayhem is gonna break out. While [Harry] is up on this spaceship, it's a great opportunity for stunt casting, possibly, as [the Mantid] turns into someone else. A murderous, alien cannibal loose in Patience, Colorado, is exciting. Plus, Mike and Liv need more murders to solve. I think they're gonna be busy."

It seems fans can expect Resident Alien Season 4 to be one of the series' most thrilling.

The production of Resident Alien Season 4 is ongoing, but the series is streaming on Peacock and Netflix.