Spider-Man Will Pop Up In 1 More MCU Release In 2025

Despite already appearing in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man earlier in 2025, Marvel Studios' version of Spider-Man is set to return in another project before the year is over. As of writing, all eyes are on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be the next feature film to showcase Tom Holland's Peter Parker. The upcoming movie is currently filming, and fans have gotten plenty of looks at set photos and videos, but Brand New Day won't be the next MCU title to include Spidey.

Marvel Studios has already confirmed that Spider-Man will officially appear in Marvel Zombies, which is an R-rated animated series set to be released on October 3, 2025. The character will be voiced by Hudson Thames, who will be reprising his role from What If...? and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

It is worth noting that the Marvel Zombies Spider-Man will be different from the Spider-Man who was featured in 2025's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. However, it will be the same character that appeared in the zombies episode of What If...? Season 1, as Marvel Zombies will be a spin-off and continuation of that episode.

It is unclear how big of a role Spider-Man will have in Marvel Zombies, but considering he had quite a bit of screentime in the What If...? episode, fans can expect him to receive a lot of focus in the series. Since Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, and likely Marvel's biggest name, he will probably play a major role.

Marvel Zombies will feature the returns of many MCU veteran actors such as Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel).

What Will Spider-Man's Role in Marvel Zombies Be?

Marvel Studios

As mentioned, Spider-Man played a prominent role in the "What If... Zombies?!" episode of What If...? Season 1. In that installment, the web-slinger traveled with the group of survivors to Camp Lehigh, fought against a zombified version of Wanda Maximoff, who Vision was trying to keep alive, and then escaped to Wakanda with T'Challa and a bodiless Scott Lang.

Spider-Man's role in Marvel Zombies has not been revealed, but it is worth mentioning that he suffered a pretty brutal fate in the source material, and that fate could be adapted in the upcoming series.

In a comic run that explored a zombified universe (specifically Earth-2149), Peter was actually infected relatively early on. He was bitten by a zombified Colonel America (Earth-2149's Steve Rogers), which led Peter to become infected himself. In the storyline, after he was bitten, Peter returned to New York City with hopes of getting Aunt May and Mary Jane to safety. However, he could not fight off the disease that infected his body due to being bitten by Steve Rogers, and he ultimately ate both Aunt May and Mary Jane.

In the Marvel Zombies storyline, Aunt May has already been infected since she fell victim to the virus in What If...?, but that doesn't mean Peter won't still get infected in the series. It has already been revealed that Steve Rogers will return as a zombified Captain America in Marvel Zombies, so he could still bite Peter and turn him into a zombie as well.

However, it would also not be surprising if Spider-Man were one of the characters to make it to the very end, or even the one to find a cure to the virus, if that is how the show will end. Peter is extremely smart and has already made videos explaining how to survive a zombie outbreak, so he is more than prepared for what will come his way.