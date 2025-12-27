Daredevil Born Again Star Unveils Major Netflix Reunion For Season 2 (Photos)

New photos have emerged online, showcasing one of the many Daredevil Netflix reunions set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. After bringing back Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear in 2025, Born Again is set to ride again in 2026, opening the door for even more Netflix-era Marvel heroes to return to the super-powered fray. Among these will be Krysten Ritter's power-up private investigator Jessica Jones, who will make her first Marvel appearance since her solo series concluded over five years ago.

However, Ritter will not be the only familiar face putting their stamp on the MCU once again. Also confirmed to be making their grand Marvel return as part of the R-rated Disney+ series is Royce Johnson as former NYPD officer Brett Mahoney. While fans have seen Ritter in promotional images for the new season, Johnson's return as his MCU character received a slightly different treatment.

As part of a new Instagram Reel posted on Johnson's personal page, the former Daredevil actor revealed a sneak peek at his work on Daredevil: Born Again, including some long-awaited reunion images with some of his former Netflix co-stars.

The Reel in question is a collection of pictures from the making of the new series, including two photos of Johnson alongside Daredevil actor Charlie Cox, and another with Punisher star Jon Bernthal, as well as Karen Page actress Deborah Ann Woll.

These are some of the first images fans have seen of the Netflix band back together, as Born Again continues to reassemble various cast members from the now-defunct Defenders Saga.

Johnson's Brett Mahoney appeared in 18 episodes of the original Daredevil series, as well as several episodes of Jessica Jones and The Punisher. In the MCU canon, Mahoney is a former law enforcement officer who joins forces with Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson, investigating crimes for the lawyer duo to get an upper hand in the courtroom.

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is said to focus on a New York City at war with itself, forcing Cox's Marvel hero to form a team to take on the villainous Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Mahoney would make a perfect addition to this new team, considering his experience working within the NYPD. Born Again Season 2 will reportedly debut on Disney+ sometime in March, and a third season of the hit series has already been greenlit as well.

Who Else Could Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Be Hiding?

While fans knew that Royce Johnson would be hopping back on the MCU horse with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, seeing him back in uniform will surely get the wheels of speculation turning in fans' heads.

Johnson's Brett Mahoney is just the latest member of the Netflix Daredevil cast to join the Disney+ revival. Of course, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will be one of the significant new additions to the show's second season, but Marvel Television could be hiding even more former Defender Saga stars within the series' ranks.

A recent social media post from former Luke Cage star Mike Colter has some thinking the Hero of Harlem could be headed back to the MCU as well. If he were to appear, that would leave only a few major names left that have not been brought over to this new take on the Daredevil world.

Finn Jones' Iron Fist has been a popular suggestion for a potential return in Born Again; however, no whispers on that front have emerged from the Daredevil camp. The same could be said for Elodie Yung's Elektra, even though the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly set to feature The Hand (the group of which Yung's character is technically the leader of).

That is all to say that the precedent has been set, so if even more of these classic Netflix-era Marvel characters show up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, fans should not be surprised.