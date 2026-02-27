DC Reveals Catwoman’s New Superpower

Catwoman is returning to screens in 2026, and when she does, she'll have a never-before-seen ability. The antihero is set to appear as a playable character in the new DC game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, where she'll star alongside Batman, Commissioner Gordon, Robin, and several more comic book characters. The new game from TT Games is a twist on the classic LEGO formula, incorporating stories and characters from Batman's vast media legacy.

Each of the confirmed playable characters in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has unique gadgets, takedowns, and powers, making them an attractive alternative to playing as Batman himself. Some of Catwoman's abilities, like her whip moves and laser pointer gadget that could summon cats, had already been revealed in trailers for the new LEGO game, but Catwoman's latest ability is her craziest yet.

TT Games

In an interview with IGN, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight development head, Jonathan Smith, confirmed that Catwoman would not only be able to summon cats in the game, but also "become a cat." This cool new power allows Catwoman to "crawl into vents as a cat, sneak up behind enemies as a cat," and "distract enemies as a cat by meowing."

"So you can, as Catwoman, summon cats around with a laser pointer. You can launch cats at enemies and they'll they'll scratch at their heads and do damage. You can also actually become a cat. So if you summon a cat, you can become a cat and then walk around and crawl into vents as a cat. Sneak up behind enemies as a cat, distract enemies as a cat by meowing, jump up and down. Just being a cat is really fun."

TT Games

On top of this, Catwoman's power set will also include her whip, laser pointer, and other gadgets, which Smith promises will allow her to "do things that we haven't seen in other media:"

"She's got more tech now. She's got kittens that she can summon with a laser pointer and use in combat and her whip can do things that we haven't seen in the other media."

New gameplay also showed off a high-tech glider that Catwoman can use to get around the open-world Gotham City alongside Batman.

TT Games

Smith rounded out the interview by confirming that, like Batman and the Joker, Catwoman will be portrayed in multiple ways in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Her character design will pay homage to Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman in The Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman in Batman Returns, and Julie Newmar's Catwoman from the TV show:

"Well, with all the characters in this game, we want to give an essential version of that story that draws upon all their different aspects over the decades. We start from the modern, most relevant, most recognizable, up-to-date version of that character. So, we're quite influenced, particularly at this time early in the story with the younger Bruce Wayne, by the Zoe Kravitz version from The Batman... The scene that comes shortly after that in Shreck's department store draws very heavily on the representation of the character and the suit iconically that you'll remember from Batman Returns, the Tim Burton film with Michelle Pfeiffer in that role. The essence of Julie Numar from the 60s is always in the spirit of fun of Catwoman. And we think we're bringing those all together into our LEGO Catwoman. You'll have all those different suits to unlock, and the abilities that we've given Catwoman aren't seen in any one of those movies."

TT Games

Smith didn't reveal whether Anne Hathaway or Halle Berry's portrayals will appear, but did say they want to "draw upon all their different aspects over the decades," suggesting they'll be paid homage to in some way, whether through the story or the variety of suits on offer.

Fans will be able to enjoy Catwoman's new cat powers in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on May 29, 2026, which is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch 2 (at a later date).

Catwoman's New Video Game Powers Stand Out

TT Games

While Catwoman has displayed many neat powers during her time, she's never had a power quite like this. Ever since her first introduction, Catwoman/Selina Kyle has always had a way with cats, often adopting and caring for them. Turning this into an active power in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a great way to incorporate her personality into her gameplay.

In past games, particularly the Batman: Arkham titles, Catwoman's abilities have revolved around her whip, claws, caltrops, and bolas, and she's often been a more agile and maneuverable character than Batman.

But the LEGO games have never been afraid to have fun with their characters, bringing new twists on classic tales, and imbuing their stories and gameplay elements with a sense of humor, even if it's not as realistic. Catwoman's cat control powers are a classic example of this, and they make sense given the wide audience that TT Games is appealing to.