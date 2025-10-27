'LEGO Batman 4' Reveals Bruce Wayne's Unsurprising New Girlfriend (Photos)

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight revealed the first look at Bruce Wayne's new girlfriend in the game, Talia al Ghul. The brickified Caped Crusader will return for his fourth AAA experience from TT Games in Legacy of the Dark Knight. The much-anticipated DC release will tell an original story that celebrates Batman's 86-year history across comics, movies, TV, and games, exploring his life from childhood to becoming Gotham's protector. Of course, that story will require many major figures from the Dark Knight's long life, including two famous girlfriends, Talia al Ghul and Catwoman.

TT Games released a fresh "Tonight on GMZ" promo for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight that celebrates Bruce Wayne's return to Gotham and teases his romance with Talia al Ghul in the 2026 game.

TT Games

The Gotham newscast-inspired promo noted that Wayne had last been spotted in the Himalayan Mountains, where he famously trained under Ra's al Ghul in the League of Assassins' hidden city, Nanda Parbat, in DC Comics.

The newscaster speculated "romance" as a potential reason for his absence, sharing the first picture of Talia al Ghul, daughter of Ra's al Ghul, in the process.

TT Games

Having been raised traveling the globe with her immortal father, Talia met Batman in DC Comics when he rescued her from Dr. Darrk, who once led part of Ra's al Ghul's global operation but eventually turned against him.

DC

Ra's al Ghul has long seen Batman as the most worthy successor to his global criminal empire and, therefore, the ideal husband for Talia. However, his morals, devotion to Gotham, and strict no-kill rule often put them at odds.

Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul have shared a complicated romance over the years. She has often been torn between love and her loyalty to her father.

DC

From Vicki Vale to Catwoman, Bruce Wayne has had many love interests through the years, but none carry as much importance as Talia al Ghul. Most notably, Talia is the mother to Bruce's biological son, Damian Wayne, who was trained by the League of Assassins and one day met his father and became Robin.

Despite being the most recently introduced Robin, Damian Wayne will be the first in almost three decades to appear on the big screen in James Gunn's DCU. The Dark Knight will team up with his biological son in The Brave and the Bold, a Batman reboot which just got an updated release window.

DC Comics

TT Games has already confirmed seven playable characters for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The Caped Crusader himself will be joined by two love interests, Talia al Ghul and Catwoman, Bat-Family icons Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl, and his famous GCPD partner, Jim Gordon.

Talia al Ghul Could Be Key to LEGO Batman's 2026 Game Story

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will take players on a journey through Batman's legacy, from training with the League of Shadows (where he will seemingly meet Talia al Ghul and possibly strike up a romance) to becoming Gotham's hero with a full Bat-Family and multiple sidekicks.

Interestingly, the developer has yet to confirm which Robin will be playable in Legacy of the Dark Knight or if there will be multiple. Having confirmed Talia al Ghul's involvement, the story could even stretch to introduce the couple's son, Damian Wayne, and see him become the Boy of Wonder.

Regardless, Talia will be playable in the 2026 game and, as such, is expected to come with a full wardrobe of suits from her long legacy. This could include The Dark Knight Rises, where she was played by Marion Cotillard.

