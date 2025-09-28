James Gunn Officially Confirms the Release Window for His Batman Movie

James Gunn's first solo Batman movie in the DCU now has a preliminary release window laid out in the early stages of development. While the DCU has a couple of early teases for the Caped Crusader, fans are still eager to find out when the character will be cast and when his first solo movie will soar into theaters. As that film pushes further into development under DC Studios, one of the biggest questions still lingering is when it will finally be ready for release.

DC Studios co-CEO gave a preliminary release window for The Brave and the Bold, the franchise's first Batman solo movie. Gunn is currently in the early stages of development on The Brave and the Bold, which will be the next solo film for the Caped Crusader since 2022's The Batman and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. However, while this movie was announced as part of Gunn's original slate for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, its debut timeframe was never set in stone.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Horowitz asked Gunn if he would release two Batman movies in the same year (as The Batman - Part II is currently scheduled to arrive in October 2027). Gunn replied, "Probably not, probably not the same calendar year, no," seemingly indicating a later release date for The Brave and the Bold.

More recently, @oliverdragt asked Gunn on Threads about a rumor that the film would not be released until 2030 or 2031. Gunn quickly replied to that post by saying, "no" when asked if that rumor was true.

While The Brave and the Bold has never had an official release timeframe, it was the third movie announced in Gunn's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate after Superman and Supergirl. Given the information the DC Studios co-CEO offered in the two aforementioned interviews, the expectation is that it may be ready to hit theaters in either 2028 or 2029. The more likely option is 2029, considering 2028 may be too close to October 2027 for two Batman movies to be released.

The Brave and the Bold will be the new DC Universe's first solo Batman movie under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it will be directed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti. The story will focus on the introduction of the Bat Family, focusing on Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian, as their father-son relationship is explored for the first time on the big screen.

When To Expect More News on the DCU's First Batman Movie

DC

While The Brave and the Bold is one of the DC Studios projects furthest along in development, the studio still has plenty of work to do before this outing is ready to share with the fandom. As of writing, Andy Muschietti is the only creative attached to the project, and a mystery writer is rumored to be taking a shot at the script for this story.

Some believe Gunn is close to casting the actor to play Batman in this movie, as small bits of evidence point to 1923's Brandon Sklenar being the man to take on the Caped Crusader. Even if this winds up being true, that leaves Gunn with the tall order of casting a young actor to play Robin, along with the massive supporting cast that every Batman movie boasts.

With movies like Supergirl and Clayface confirmed to be released before The Brave and the Bold, Gunn still has plenty of time to develop his version of Gotham City for when Bruce Wayne and the Bat Family jump into action.

Even considering the struggles The Batman - Part II is having with its own production and release, anticipation is still high for that movie and Gunn's first solo Batman film to give fans the Caped Crusader adventures that have been missing on the big screen for years.