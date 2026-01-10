Star Wars Unveils First Look Asajj Ventress' Live-Action Redesign

Star Wars unveiled a look at a concept design for a live-action version of one of the franchise's most popular villains, Asajj Ventress. While Ventress has not made her live-action debut yet in Star Wars, she is a consistent pick from fans when new characters are potentially in line to be brought into the live-action story. Now, as the wait continues to see her in a bigger role, she makes her return to the forefront in a new form.

Lucasfilm Games revealed the first look at a new version of Asajj Ventress depicted in a live-action/realistic art style. The villain made her return in promotion for the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes mobile game, which is now available for early access in mobile markets. Holding a yellow-bladed lightsaber, this picture gives fans an idea of what the white-skinned antagonist would look like in live-action, complete with yellow robes and a short haircut.

This is the closest thing to a live-action Asajj Ventress that fans have seen throughout her history in Star Wars. Lucasfilm created a live-action-esque version of the Dathomirian Nightsister for a mural at Star Wars Celebration 2019 (an event that continues to impress fans to this day). She was shown next to Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker and a similar live-action depiction of Ahsoka Tano, which came before Rosario Dawson's casting in the role.

Sideshow Collectibles also released a 22" Mythos statue of Asajj Ventress, giving her a unique look by dressing her in a classic Nightsister outfit. Wearing black robes with bright red accents, Ventress' bright white eyes shine through in a scary visual as she holds her red-bladed lightsaber.

Ventress is a regular across the Star Wars animated universe, which has given her multiple unique looks through different animation styles. She was shown in a fully hand-drawn animated form in the Star Wars: Clone Wars mini-series that ran from 2003 to 2005, which put her in white mummy-like robes and gave her fully white eyes with no pupils.

Ventress makes her most notable appearances across the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, which concluded with its seventh season in 2020. This series showed her evolution from Nightsister to dark side assassin, giving her a bald head and thin frame.

Ventress also made an appearance on the comics side of Star Wars, including the "Star Wars Republic" run. Here, fans saw her turn from Jedi warrior to dark side user, including her work alongside the evil Count Dooku.

Most recently, Ventress made her return to the animated side of the story in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. After being killed off in the Star Wars novels, Ventress was brought back to life for this series, as she returned with a yellow lightsaber when she got a call from Fennec Shand about Omega's M-count.

As of writing, Ventress is not confirmed for any animated or live-action projects in the Star Wars universe. The franchise will continue with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will debut in theaters on May 22.

Will Asajj Ventress Be Brought Into Live-Action Star Wars?

Asajj Ventress is one of Star Wars' most popular characters from the 21st century, especially from the villainous side of the franchise. With this "live-action" look at the character in this new game coming to light, it begs the question of whether the character could make her way into the true live-action story at some point.

The best bet would be in the next season of Ahsoka, which may or may not be ready for release sometime this year. Considering her history with the titular former Jedi, fans would be eager to see the two re-engage in battle again or even join forces, considering Ventress' lack of allegiance to anyone.

Season 1 already brought the Nightsisters into live-action for the first time, as they assisted Lars Mikkelson's Grand Admiral Thrawn in escaping Peridea. This could facilitate Ventress' return in live-action thanks to her Daromithian background, especially considering Star Wars also brought her back for a quick moment in The Bad Batch.

While the antagonist's future in Star Wars is still a mystery, fans remain hopeful for her to get the live-action justice she deserves after becoming such a big hit in the animated world.