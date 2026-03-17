Star Wars Confirms Maul Shadow Lord Release Schedule & Episode Titles

Disney+ has confirmed the release dates and titles of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. The new series from Lucasfilm Animation follows the titular Sith Lord in the years between The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, where Maul seeks to rebuild his criminal syndicate and plots vengeance on those who have wronged him.

Maul - Shadow Lord is the next release from the Star Wars universe, ahead of The Mandalorian & Grogu's big-screen debut in May. Disney+ has confirmed the series will follow a double-episode weekly schedule, running from April 6 through to May 4.

Disney+

Alongside the official schedule, the episode titles for Maul - Shadow Lord were also confirmed and are listed below:

Chapter 1: The Dark Revenge (April 6)

Chapter 2: Sinister Schemes (April 6)

Chapter 3: Whispers in the Unknown (April 13)

Chapter 4: Pride and Vengeance (April 13)

Chapter 5: Inquisition (April 20)

Chapter 6: Night of the Hunted (April 20)

Chapter 7: Call to the Oblivion (April 27)

Chapter 8: The Creeping Fear (April 27)

Chapter 9: Strange Allies (May 4)

Chapter 10: Finale (May 4)

Maul - Shadow Lord is running shorter than most other Star Wars animated series, with just 10 episodes. This double-episode release schedule will mean the season lasts only five weeks, although fans will be in store for something special when Maul: Shadow Lord's finale coincides with Star Wars Day on May 4.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord brings back Sam Witwer as the voice of Darth Maul, a role he previously played in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Joining the voice cast are Richard Ayoade, Wagner Moura, and Gideon Adlon. The story of Maul - Shadow Lord takes place on the planet of Janix and features an updated animated style for a Star Wars series.

What Do Maul: Shadow Lord's Titles Reveal About the Series?

Disney+

The debut of the official episode titles for Maul - Shadow Lord naturally has fans looking for hints and clues about what might be contained in each episode.

One title that particularly has the audience's attention is Chapter 10, which at this stage is simply titled "Finale." It's unclear whether this is the final title for the episode or whether it's being kept secret for now to avoid spoiling something. Additionally, it's unclear if "Finale" refers to the series finale or just the Season 1 finale, as it's not been confirmed whether Maul - Shadow Lord is intended to have more seasons or is a contained miniseries.

Some hints can be gleaned from other episode titles, such as "Chapter 5: Inquisition", which could be a reference to the Inquisitors' arrival in the show via Marrok, whose identity has gained a lot of attention since they were last seen in Ahsoka Season 1.

The title of Chapter 9, "Strange Allies", also raises questions as it suggests Maul may make an unlikely friend in the series. It's been heavily hinted that Maul will find a new apprentice in Maul - Shadow Lord, possibly making canon an element of Star Wars Legends, but as many suspect, could be confirmed by the latter end of the season.