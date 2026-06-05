Spider-Verse 3 Just Confirmed Its 8 Main Superheroes

The roster of Spider-People in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse keeps growing as the third and final movie in the animated trilogy moves closer to release. The Direct was in attendance when Sony Pictures Animation pulled the curtain back at CinemaCon 2026 this Spring, screening the first real footage from the threequel for theater owners and confirming more superheroes are back in the mix. The first film, Into the Spider-Verse, introduced its core Spider-People in 2018, and Spider-Verse 3 will be the trilogy's payoff.

John Mulaney's Spider-Ham is officially confirmed to be one of the major heroes in Beyond the Spider-Verse, with Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir returning alongside him. Both characters appeared in the new CinemaCon footage screened by Sony Pictures Animation, marking their first real on-screen presence in the third movie after both sat out the bulk of Across the Spider-Verse. With Gwen Stacy assembling a rebel team that included both Mulaney's cartoon pig and Cage's hard-boiled detective in the second film, their return in Spider-Verse 3 was expected.

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In the footage, Spider-Ham's silly comedic tone comes to bear when Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) hands his baby daughter, Mayday, to the cartoon pig and asks him to hold her, and Spider-Ham responds, "Gladly. But I'm all out of milk." It's nice to see the third movie leaning back into Spider-Ham's tone after he barely appeared in the second film.

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Spider-Noir, voiced by Nicolas Cage, returns in a separate moment in the footage, creeping up on another character. Cage is currently leading the live-action Spider-Noir series for MGM+ and Prime Video, which premieres later this month, so his return to the animated trilogy comes at a moment when his version of the character is more visible than ever.

Both characters were last seen at the end of Across the Spider-Verse as part of Gwen Stacy's rebel team, the group she pulled together after breaking from Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Society. The CinemaCon footage confirms both are part of the rescue effort going into the third film, which means Mulaney and Cage are back in voice-acting roles they have not actively played since the original 2018 film.

Other Spider-Man Characters Appearing in Spider-Verse 3

Shameik Moore is back as Miles Morales for the third and final time in the animated trilogy, and the CinemaCon footage made clear that the movie is going to put him through the wringer. The reel picks up right where Across the Spider-Verse left off, with Miles still trapped on Earth-42, the universe that never had a Spider-Man. He is tied up, threatened, and confused, and the version of his Uncle Aaron in front of him is not the one he grew up with.

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In the footage, Miles tells the Prowler that his father is going to die in two days because of a canon event, trying to convince his menacing doppelgänger to allow him to go home. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are coming off the success of Project Hail Mary, told CinemaCon that this is the "final chapter of Miles' story", and the footage suggests the movie is treating his journey home as the thing the entire trilogy has been building toward.

Another fan-favourite hero is also back in the mix with Hailee Steinfeld returning as Gwen Stacy. The trailer footage positions her as the closest thing the movie has to an outside-in protagonist. While Miles is dealing with the Prowler on Earth-42, Gwen is on her own track, working to find him.

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Gwen carrying the rescue is the role Across the Spider-Verse set her up for. The last movie ended with her stepping out from under Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Society and pulling together a group of Spider-People who actually believed in Miles. The new footage suggests the movie will pay that off.

There are more Spider characters to go around as Jake Johnson is back as Peter B. Parker, the slightly worn-down older Spider-Man who became Miles' mentor in the first movie and a new father by the end of the second. The trailer footage shows an emotional moment in which he asks Spider-Ham to hold baby Mayday during what looks like a chaotic action sequence.

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This confirms Mayday is part of the action in one way or another and also shows where Peter's at as a hero. He is trying to be Spider-Man, a hero, and a dad at the same time. In the previous movies, Peter B. was mostly figuring out what kind of mentor Miles needs, and the third one looks like it is asking him to figure out what kind of father he wants to be at the same time.

Hobie Brown, also known as Spider-Punk, is back for Spider-Verse 3, and he appears in the trailer, too. During the montage of the Spider-Verse cavalry, Hobie turns to Miles and asks him whether he really plans to "save your dad, beat Spot, and shake Miguel's whole game by yourself."

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It is a one-line summary of the entire third act of Across the Spider-Verse and the setup for the third film. Spider-Punk was one of the breakout characters of the previous movie, and Daniel Kaluuya, who voices the character, reportedly has a spin-off film in development at Sony.

Mumbattan-based Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, who debuted in Across the Spider-Verse, is also in the thick of things. Karan Soni, who voices the character, is part of the confirmed voice cast for the third film, and the previous movie ended with him siding with Gwen Stacy and joining her rebel team after seeing how Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Society treated Miles.

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Pavitr was one of the most entertaining characters in Across the Spider-Verse, a wide-eyed Spider-Man who had not yet experienced a canon event of his own. The third movie is in a position to change that.

Jharrel Jerome is back as Miles G. Morales, the Earth-42 version of Miles who never became Spider-Man and grew up to be the Prowler instead. He is the antagonist of the new footage, interrogating the original Miles and refusing to let him go home, but he is also a variant of the same hero, and the movie is clearly using him as a mirror rather than a straight villain.

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The scene gives the two Mileses one of the most memorable face-offs in the reel, with the Prowler even mocking the Spider-Man version for being unable to pronounce Morales the same way he does. Comedy aside, this dynamic shows the kind of person Miles could have been if his life had broken differently.