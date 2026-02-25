Spider-Noir TV Show Gets Historic Rating

The newest Spider-Man TV show, Spider-Noir, has made history for the web-slinger with its official rating. The new Prime Video show is a live-action spin-off based on Sony's animated Spider-Verse films, which featured Nicolas Cage voicing the mysterious Ben Reilly/The Spider, a role he is now bringing to life in live-action as well. Spider-Noir is a unique project for the Spider-Man franchise, and as such, it's getting a unique rating.

The newest teaser trailer for Spider-Noir confirms it will be rated TV-14. This rating is the second-highest on the US television content rating system, meaning the show is unsuitable for viewers under 14. The series stopped short of being classed TV-MA, unlike other recent adult superhero shows like Daredevil: Born Again and The Boys. However, this TV-14 rating makes history for Spider-Man on television, as it's the most mature rating a Spidey project has received to date.

The past ratings for previous Spider-Man shows are listed below:

The Amazing Spider-Man (1977): TV-PG

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981): TV-Y7

Spider-Man (1994-1998): TV-Y

Spider-Man: Unlimited (1999-2005): TV-Y7

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (2003): TV-PG

The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008-2009): TV-Y7

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012-2017): TV-PG

Marvel's Spider-Man (2017-2020): TV-Y7

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (2021): TV-Y

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2025): TV-PG

Spider-Noir (2026): TV-14

The most recent Spider-Man series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, was released on Disney+ last year and was rated TV-PG, making it much more youth-friendly. In fact, all of Spider-Man's previous TV adventures have been either animated or aimed at a family audience. The last live-action Spider-Man TV show, The Amazing Spider-Man series from the 1970s, only garnered a TV-PG rating, making Spider-Noir a true outlier among the web-slinger's past adventures.

It hasn't been listed yet why Spider-Noir has received a TV-14 rating and whether it is being given for a level of violence, mature themes, or profane dialogue (or all of the above).

Spider-Noir is due to release on MGM+ in the U.S. and Prime Video worldwide on May 25, 2026. Alongside Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, and Brendan Gleeson also star. This alternate universe Spider-Man is a grizzled private investigator who is enticed to return to his old superhero life as The Spider when a special case comes his way.

How Dark Will Spider-Noir Be?

Spider-Noir is treading into new territory for the Spider-Man franchise, becoming not only its most mature series to date, but also its most mature live-action TV project.

It's easy to see why, as Spider-Noir's story is inherently darker than the typical Spidey adventure (both metaphorically and physically, thanks to a unique black-and-white viewing option). Teasers for the series have previewed a moody, thrilling detective story that blends psychological themes with superhero action. The series also draws heavily on the film noir genre, which has long been considered a more mature area.

As for specifics, the Spider-Noir teasers reference alcoholism, psychological issues, and violence, which could all contribute to the TV-14 rating. However, the series falls short of being rated TV-MA, so viewers shouldn't expect anything too brutal or explicit.