Marvel Confirms Its 6th TV Show Releasing In 2026

Marvel has officially revealed its sixth television series set to debut in 2026, continuing the brand's growing slate of small-screen projects. As part of the ever-expanding Marvel multiverse, this upcoming release is the first spin-off of Sony's animated Spider-Verse films.

Nicolas Cage is officially returning to the Spider-Verse, this time in live action. Amazon has confirmed that Spider-Noir, a new Marvel TV series starring Cage as the gritty 1930s version of Spider-Man, will debut in 2026 on MGM+ and Prime Video. This is significant as this marks Marvel's seventh television show set to release next year, giving fans a variety of options from their favorite heroes.

Marvel's 2026 TV Series Release Slate

Spider-Noir

Amazon unveiled the first trailer during its 2025 upfronts, giving fans a black-and-white glimpse of Cage in the character’s signature trench coat, goggles, and fedora. Though inspired by the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the series will follow a standalone storyline rooted in the original Spider-Man Noir comics.

In addition to Cage, the cast includes Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston, with several notable guest stars. Harry Bradbeer will direct and executive produce the first two episodes, while Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners. Sony Pictures Television produced the series with Into the Spider-Verse creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and long-time Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Following the streaming success of its first season, Daredevil: Born Again returns for Season 2 in March 2026 on Disney+. Upon its debut, the revival helped boost Disney+ subscriber numbers, signaling strong fan interest in the character’s return to the MCU.

Season 2 will continue the story of Matt Murdock, with Charlie Cox reprising his role alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and others from the original and revived series. The most exciting new addition will be Krysten Ritter, who returns as Jessica Jones in a plot that will give her superhero ample screentime. This season consists of eight episodes and will continue this street-level story in Marvel's Phase Six, potentially setting up Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Behind the camera, showrunner Dario Scardapane returns, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead continuing as lead directors. Filming began while Season 1 was streaming earlier this year and is expected to wrap by summer.

Vision Quest

Vision Quest, a spinoff of WandaVision, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2026 as part of Marvel Studios' decreased slate of live-action TV offerings. The series sees MCU veteran Paul Bettany return as Vision 11 years after initially entering the universe.

Recently spotted filming in England, theVision series has generated renewed excitement among fans eager to see where Marvel takes the character next after his White evolution was created in WandaVision. James Spader is also set to appear, adding intrigue with his return to the MCU, reprising the role of Ultron in some form.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is swinging onto Disney+ in 2026, becoming an annual event. Season 1 was beloved for its fresh take on Peter Parker's origin story, set in an MCU-adjacent timeline where Norman Osborn, not Tony Stark, mentors the young hero.

The Osborn family's involvement brought emotional weight and complexity, adding yet another standout chapter to Spider-Man's mythos. Season 2 is already deep into production, and Marvel has hinted that Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen) could make her debut on the Disney+ series.

X-Men '97 Season 2

X-Men '97 Season 2 is confirmed to release in 2026, with composers The Newton Brothers returning to continue their work on the series' acclaimed score. In an interview, Taylor Newton Stewart teased that Season 2 is always "upping the ante" and includes intense developments that excited him as both a creator and fan.

Based on what was set up by the end of the first season, Season 2 of X-Men '97 could explore the creation of Onslaught, a powerful new villain formed from the darkest aspects of Xavier and Magneto after Xavier psychically invades Magneto's mind. Meanwhile, the season is likely to center on Apocalypse as the main antagonist, with the X-Men scattered across multiple timelines, from ancient Egypt to a dystopian future, trying to stop his rise.

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 5

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 at Disney Jr., with Season 3 currently airing and Season 4 set to debut this summer. The preschool hit was the No. 2 most-watched streaming show among kids 2-5 in late 2024 and has surpassed 1 billion hours watched across Disney platforms (per Variety). This marks one of five upcoming TV or film appearances for Spider-Man, reinforcing the beloved Marvel character's popularity with all ages.

BONUS: Punisher Special

A Punisher Special Presentation, only the third one ever, centered on Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, is set to debut on Disney+ in 2026. This mini-movie, a direct spin-off of Daredevil: Born Again, will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who co-wrote the script with Bernthal after their collaboration on We Own This City.

While the special is slated for 2026, it's unclear whether it will release before or after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.