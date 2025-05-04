Spider-Man Is Now Confirmed to Appear In 5 Upcoming Marvel Movies & TV Shows

Marvel and Sony have plenty of appearances lined up for Spider-Man, one of the world's most famous superheroes, who will return to screens in five upcoming movies and shows over the coming years.

Marvel's legendary web-slinger made his last live-action appearance in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has starred in noteworthy projects since, such as Across the Spider-Verse and Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Every Upcoming Spider-Man Movie & Series

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Almost five years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be back on screens in 2026 with Brand New Day. Plot details have been kept closely under wraps at Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, but there have been rumors that Mr. Negative may be Spider-Man 4's main villain.

Brand New Day will pivot significantly from the MCU's previous Spider-Man movies. Director Jon Watts will step aside for Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to take the lead on the wall-crawler's next adventure.

Beyond that, MJ actress Zendaya and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will officially appear in Brand New Day, while leaked descriptions have hinted at further roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

Spider-Noir

Marvel

Spider-Man has never been seen in a live-action TV series, but he will finally appear on the small screen next year with Spider-Noir. The eight-episode series will premiere exclusively on MGM+ and star Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir - a role he previously voiced in the Spider-Verse franchise.

14 actors have already been confirmed to join Cage in Spider-Noir, including Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, and Amanda Schull. The Oscar-winning actor will play a wall-crawler Variant, an "aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator" with a past life as the only superhero in 1930s New York City.

Spider-Noir will reportedly premiere on MGM+ in early 2026.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 4

Disney Jr.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends is a preschool-oriented series created for Disney Jr. that stars Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy. The kids-friendly team-up debuted new Season 3 episodes in April, but the show has already been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5, which will likely premiere in 2025 and 2026.

The show brings together the three Spider-Man in a more youthful Marvel universe where they have been joined by other superheroes such as Iron Man, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, and Hulk to take on iconic villains like Doc Ock and Rhino.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends airs on Disney Jr. and streams on Disney+.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new Peter Parker in this year's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, voiced by Hudson Thames, who recently made some controversial comments about how "woke" the show is.

The Disney+ animated series takes place in its own universe, with similarities to the MCU and some key differences. Season 1 ended in surprising ways, including Daredevil investigating Norman Osborn, the introduction of Tombstone, and a major twist with Runaways member Nico Minoru.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will return with Season 2 in 2026 as it becomes Marvel Studios' first annual Disney+ series.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

Across the Spider-Verse ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger in 2023 as Miles Morales came face-to-face with a Variant of himself who had gone down a villainous path and become the Prowler in his universe. Meanwhile, Gwen Stacy assembled her own spider team to rescue him and stop The Spot.

After countless reports of delays and behind-the-scenes struggles, the sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, debuted a short trailer at CinemaCon that brought back eight familiar characters and confirmed an official release date.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 4, 2027.

BONUS: Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

When Marvel Studios announced Avengers: Doomsday's cast, Tom Holland was among the surprising omissions for the endless row of chairs. Despite that, various outlets and scoopers, including The Wrap, stated the British star will join the fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Avengers 5.

Holland already has a busy schedule between Spider-Man 4, The Odyssey, and possibly more. As such, many expect Spider-Man's role in Doomsday to be minor, which could be easily justified by reports that Brand New Day will occur at the same time as Avengers 5.

Hopefully, the actor's schedule will be freer when Avengers: Secret Wars comes around to shoot, likely in late 2025 or early 2026. This could see him with a small part in the next Avengers blockbuster before stepping into a bigger part as chaos undoubtedly engulfs the Multiverse in Avengers 6.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026 while Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to follow on May 7, 2027.