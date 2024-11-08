Live-Action Spider-Man TV Show Casts 15th Actor

Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off series Spider-Noir has added to its rapidly growing cast list.

Spider-Noir, set in Depression-era 1930s New York, sees Nicolas Cage portray Ben Reilly, a battered and beaten Spider-Man who’s well past his prime. In the series, Reilly’s web-slinging days seem to be behind him until he’s forced to grapple with his past heroics.

The Cast of Sony’s Spider-Noir (So Far)

It has been reported that Karen Rodriguez has landed a series regular role in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Noir (via Variety), which will debut on MGM+ on a presently-undetermined date.

Read on for a breakdown of every actor cast in Spider-Noir so far:

Nicolas Cage - Spider-Man Noir

Nicolas Cage / Marvel

Look out, here comes the Spider-Man! Professed comics fan Nicolas Cage will lead the cast of Spider-Noir as a Spidey Variant operating during the Great Depression. The actor previously voiced a different Spider-Noir Variant in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Cage is one of Hollywood’s most prolific performers, holding over 120 film credits. Although not every project he takes on is eminently notable. He’s perhaps best recognizable to modern audiences for his work in the National Treasure franchise.

Lamorne Morris - Robbie Robertson

Lamorne Morris / Marvel

Lamorne Morris, New Girl’s own Winston Bishop (aka, Winnie the Bish, aka, Prank Sinatra) will co-star in Spider-Noir as Robbie Robertson (via Deadline). Robbie typically works as an editor at the Daily Bugle and serves as J. Jonah Jameson’s right-hand man and an antidote to his boss’s unbridled vitriol.

The character was previously played by the late Bill Nunn in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

In addition to Morris’ standout role in New Girl, he can also be seen in Hulu’s Woke. He also stepped into the role of original SNL cast member Garrett Morris (No relation) in director Jason Reitman’s forthcoming Saturday Night.

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson

While it’s not currently known who Brendan Gleeson will portray in Spider-Noir, rumors, as well as the actor’s imposing screen presence, suggest he’ll be the series’ big bad. His casting was confirmed by Variety.

Gleeson, who is father to the Star Wars sequels’ Domnhall Gleeson, has been acting consistently since the late 80s. He’s starred in classics like Braveheart, and Gangs of New York, and was nominated for an Oscar for his work in 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin.

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li

Little has been revealed about Li Jun Li’s role in Spider-Noir but Deadline reports she’ll play a singer at a swanky nightclub in NYC.

Li has previously had roles in popular shows like Quantico and Netflix’s short-lived Wu Assassins.

Abraham Popoola

Abraham Popoola

Concrete details on Abraham Popoola’s Spider-Noir character are being kept under wraps (sensing a pattern here?) but it has been reported by Deadline that he’s playing a veteran of World War I looking to move up in the world.

Standing at nearly six-and-a-half feet tall, Popoola has made his presence known with recent parts in Andor and The Marvels. Interestingly enough, he also appeared in another Sony Spider-Man-associated project: The infamous Morbius from 2022 (albeit as a different character).

Jack Huston

Jack Huston

Early word from Deadline indicated that Jack Huston is portraying a bodyguard character in Spider-Noir.

Huston, nephew of the iconic Angelica Huston, currently has a series regular role as Lasher on AMC’s Mayfair Witches. He also played the title character in Paramount’s disastrous 2016 Ben-Hur remake.

Lukas Haas

Lukas Haas

Unfortunately, virtually nothing is known about Lukas Haas’ part in the Spider-Noir.

When not playing in the rock band The Rogues, Lukas Haas has appeared in cult classics like Mars Attacks! and Breakfast of Champions. He also recurred on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

Cameron Britton

Cameron Britton

Cameron Britton’s character in Spider-Noir hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Formerly a preschool teacher, Britton rose to prominence for playing real-life serial killer Ed Kemper on the Netflix thriller series Mindhunter, for which he earned an Emmy nomination. He also gave life to the mysterious time-traveling agent Hazel in The Umbrella Academy.

Cary Christopher

Cary Christopher

Preteen actor Cary Christopher has taken on a mystery role in Spider-Noir.

Despite his young age, Cary Christopher has appeared in a pretty healthy amount of projects thus far, including American Horror Story and ABC’s 9-1-1.

Michael Kostroff

Michael Kostroff

Noted character actor Michael Kostroff is playing an unknown, recurring role in Spider-Noir.

Kostroff has been popping up in guest spots on various TV shows since the early ’90s, but he’s probably best recognized as sleazy lawyer Maurice Levy on all five seasons of HBO’s groundbreaking series The Wire.

Scott MacArthur

Scott MacArthur

Nothing is yet known about Scott MacArthur’s appearance in Spider-Noir.

Scott MacArthur’s best-known character is that of boyfriend Jimmy Shepherd on the short-lived, Kaitlin Olsen-led show The Mick. The actor actually began as a writer for that series.

Joe Massingill

Joe Massingill

Joe Massingill’s Spider-Noir part hasn’t been revealed yet.

In addition to being a playwright, Joe Massingill has cropped up on hit programs like Barry and Fear the Walking Dead. He most recently acted in three episodes of Hightown on Starz.

Whitney Rice

Whitney Rice

There has been no official information about Whitney Rice’s Spider-Noir character, beyond her status as a recurring cast member.

Rice previously portrayed Jacquiline Hilgrove, the fake plaintiff in Amazon Freevee’s elaborate prank comedy show Jury Duty.

Amanda Schull

Amanda Schull

Amanda Schull was cast in an unknown part in Spider-Noir in mid-September.

Schull, who used to be a professional ballet dancer, has recurred on producer Terry Matalas’ fan-favorite sci-fi series 12 Monkeys, as well as Pretty Little Liars. She also played Jody in the 2000 ballet film Center Stage, for which she did all of her own dancing.

Karen Rodriguez

Karen Rodriguez

Karen Rodriguez has joined the cast of Spider-Noir as a yet-to-be-revealed character.

Rodriguez recently appeared in eight episodes of Power Book IV: Force as a DEA agent. Her most recent role was voicing Hannah in the audio drama podcast Incoming.

Spider-Noir is currently without an officially announced release date.