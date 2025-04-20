Spider-Man's Live-Action TV Show Gets 2026 Release Window (Report)

A new live-action Spider-Man TV show now appears to be lined up for a release window sometime in 2026.

The web-slinger is already set for a major year in 2026, thanks to Tom Holland's return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. However, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home is far from the only exciting prospect for arguably the most popular Marvel superhero in history next year.

2026 Release Window Rumored for New Live-Action Spidey Series

A new report from Nexus Point News lined up a release window for the newest live-action Spider-Man series, Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir show.

According to this report, the untitled Spider-Man Noir series is due to be released on MGM+ in early 2026.

Cage's solo Spider-Man series was first announced in February 2023, but it faced a number of obstacles ahead of its release.

Development initially halted during the writers' and actors' strikes before production began in August 2024. However, it was delayed again due to the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles, California in early 2025 before resuming and finishing in March.

What to Expect from Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series

Nicolas Cage is confirmed to return as the live-action version of his Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hero, who is also expected to make a return in 2027's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. However, this show will give him a and the world he occupies a chance to be the headliners.

Cage's Spider-Man will be depicted as an aging private investigator in an alternate universe version of 1930s New York City as he comes to grips with his past. This is sure to bring much of the same intense drama he used in his animated role, particularly with the noir style of filmmaking expected to be prominently used.

The series will also feature Lamorne Morris as classic Daily Bugle journalist Robbie Robertson and Joker: Folie à Deux star Brendan Gleeson in an undisclosed New York mob boss role.

This will be the first time fans have seen Spider-Man in a non-modern-day setting, allowing Cage's Peter Parker to show his skills as a PI in a New York freshly removed from the Great Depression. Throw a new round of superpowered threats into the mix, and it will make for a fresh new addition to the Spidey lore.

While fans only have an early 2026 release timeframe for Spider-Man Noir for now, it should help kick off the year in grand fashion for the superhero genre.