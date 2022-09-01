Lady Gaga’s Joker 2 Adds Fourth Actor to Main Cast

After many rumors, it was finally confirmed in June that director Todd Phillips was working on a sequel to Joker. Not only would the sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux, be a musical, but Lady Gaga will co-star as Harley Quinn.

Not much is known about the sequel aside from "a lot" of it taking place inside Arkham Asylum. This is the same place Joaquin Phoenix's Joker ended up incarcerated at the end of his movie.

So, as more of the cast is being filled out, the newest addition could have a place in the institute for the criminally insane.

Brendan Gleeson Joins Joker Sequel

Searchlight Pictures

Deadline reported that Brendan Gleeson joined the cast of Joker 2, alongside Joaquin Phoenix's titular Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, and Zazie Beets' Sophie Dumond.

It is unknown what role he will play in the sequel, but Deadline's Justin Kroll speculated that Gleeson could be an "unknown character" linked to Arkham Asylum, either as the warden or a security guard.

Who Will Gleeson Be Playing?

As Justin Kroll speculated, it'd make sense for this character to be connected to Arkham Asylum if "a lot" of the sequel takes place there. Furthermore, if that is true, Gleeson being cast as the warden of Arkham would be fitting, considering its importance as a setting.

Gleeson doesn't look like Jeremiah Arkham, the current warden of Arkham in the comics, but he does resemble the warden from the Batman: Arkham Asylum game universe, Quincy Sharp. He could also fit as a veteran security guard at the facility or even a psychologist trying to treat patients like Joker.

Audiences will have to wait and see what Phillips has planned for Joker: Folie a Deux when it releases in theaters on October 4, 2024.