Disney+ Just Renewed Its Most Popular New Show for Two More Seasons

The most popular current running show on Disney+ will stick around for a while longer after an impressive two-season renewal. While Disney+ is slowly bringing on more adult-oriented content (which will continue over the coming years), the streamer is best known for its wide array of family-friendly and youth-oriented programming. Taking this into consideration, those shows usually wind up becoming the biggest hits for Disney's streaming service.

Disney+ renewed Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ for two new seasons in August 2025. The original Mickey Mouse Clubhouse ran for 125 episodes between 2006 and 2016, giving young children an entertaining story complete with interactive elements like sing-alongs and play-along segments. Clubhouse+ became a continuation of this series, with the first part of Season 1 hitting the streamer on July 21, 2025. Earning rave reviews and strong viewing numbers, the decision to continue this program became an easy one to make.

As Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ will get new episodes in 2027 (Season 2) and 2028 (Season 3). Executive producer Rob LaDuca, art director Sy Thomas, and songwriter/composer Mike Himelstein created the show. Kim Duran acts as the co-producer/story editor, while Mark Drop works as the story editor.

Since its July 21 debut, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ has been a mainstay in Disney+'s top 10 rated shows. It has ranked in the top five all but two days since that time, and it has hit the top spot on eight separate occasions.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is a preschool-oriented show designed to be interactive for young viewers. Starring Bret Iwan, Bill Farmer, Jim Cummings, Corey Burton, and Dee Bradley Baker, Mickey and his friends lead children through unique problem-solving situations that help teach life lessons. The first part of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes are expected to debut later this year. Ahead are other Disney+ shows that were recently renewed for new seasons:

Other Disney+ Series Renewed For Season 2 & Beyond

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

After a four-season run for Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012) on Disney Channel, Disney+ revived the series with Season 1 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in October 2024. Picking up 15 years after the original show, David Henrie's Justin Russo reunites with his sister, Alex (Selena Gomez), when he asks for his help with a new wizard-in-training.

In March 2025, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was renewed for a second season on Disney+. The new season is set to begin streaming on Disney+ on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Following two poorly reviewed movies from 2010 and 2013, Disney rebooted Percy Jackson and the Olympians based on the first of author Rick Riordan's series of young adult novels. Behind Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), the core trio embarked on the same plot told in Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. Starting at Camp Halfblood, Percy and his friends embarked on a dangerous quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt and stop a war between the gods.

Becoming the biggest hit series of 2024 (debuting in December 2023), Percy Jackson was renewed for Season 2 in February 2024. Based on Riordan's The Sea of Monsters book, the second in the Percy Jackson series (which brings some new non-book-based additions to the show), this new season will begin streaming on Disney+ on December 10, 2025. Percy Jackon also has a leg up on the rest of this list, as it was renewed for Season 3 in March 2025, nine months before Season 2 even premieres.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder continues the story first told in Disney Channel's The Proud Family, which ran from 2001 to 2005. Its three seasons centered on 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family, who help her push through her adolescence while learning how to deal with family, friends, and peer pressure.

Louder and Prouder moves the story into the 2020s, as Penny and her family continue to navigate life in a new world filled with modern day challenges and social issues. After Season 1 premiered in February 2022, the show is now moving into its fourth season, which will debut on Disney+ in 2026 (see more on Disney+'s 2026 slate here).