Disney+'s Percy Jackson Season 2: Every Greek God Now Confirmed to Appear

With Percy Jackson and the Olympians officially renewed for both Seasons 2 and 3, Disney+ is diving deeper into the mythological chaos introduced in author Rick Riordan’s The Lightning Thief. The first season laid the groundwork for the sprawling franchise, introducing young demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a daughter of Athena named Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Percy’s satyr protector Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri), while teasing dangers that have yet to unfold.

Percy Jackson's second season, set to debut on the streaming platform in December 2025, adapts Riordan’s second installment in the series, The Sea of Monsters, which raises the stakes in every way, including expanding the show’s roster of gods. Now confirmed by multiple outlets and casting announcements, Percy Jackson Season 2 will feature at least four Greek gods, each bringing their unique brand of divine chaos to Percy’s life. Here’s a breakdown of what fans can expect from these iconic mythological figures when they arrive on screen:

The Gods of Percy Jackson Season 2

Zeus

Disney

The powerful god of the sky and god of thunder, Zeus was brought to life by the inimitable Lance Reddick, who provided an undeniable gravitas and electricity to the series as a malevolent deity whose anger regarding the theft of his Master Bolt radiated off the screen. After Reddick’s tragic passing in 2023, Disney+ confirmed that Emmy- and Tony-winning thespian Courtney B. Vance will slip into Zeus’ neat pinstriped suit in Percy Jackson Season 2 and bring a commanding presence, which is fitting given Zeus’ looming influence over much of Percy’s world.

While Zeus doesn’t physically appear much in The Sea of Monsters, his authority is felt throughout the story, especially as Percy deals with the consequences of having defied him in Season 1. Vance’s casting ensures that Zeus remains a powerful, if somewhat distant, figure of judgment and control in the Olympian hierarchy.

In the second book, Zeus mostly operates in the background, but he’s no less important. His harsh enforcement of the rule forbidding him and his brothers Poseidon and Hades will take center stage as Percy and Annabeth embark on a quest to save Camp Half-Blood from dangerous outside forces. Whether Zeus will appear more directly in the show than in the book remains to be seen, but his influence will undoubtedly shape the season's emotional and political undercurrents.

Athena

Disney

Last year, Variety reported that Grammy-winning singer Andra Day will portray Athena, goddess of wisdom and battle strategy. It’s a casting choice that has intrigued fans, especially given Athena’s critical role in shaping the character of her daughter, Annabeth. Athena’s relationship with her daughter is deeply complex—prideful, demanding, and rooted in high expectations. While Athena doesn’t feature prominently in The Sea of Monsters, her ideological grip on Annabeth is everywhere, and the show’s decision to bring her in suggests fans will see some of that dynamic unfold on screen.

In the book, Annabeth struggles with feelings of abandonment and a desire to prove herself worthy of her mother’s legacy. Introducing Athena directly into the season could deepen that emotional arc, especially as Annabeth steps into a leadership role during the quest that leads her and her friends deep into the Sea of Monsters. Her mother’s expectations—and potential disappointment—might serve as a source of inner conflict. Plus, Athena’s involvement could help lay the groundwork for future storylines, particularly those involving the rift between the gods and their children.

Hermes

Disney

As fans of the Percy Jackson books might expect, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winning songwriter and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning as Hermes, messenger of the gods and father of Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell), who betrayed Percy and his friends in Season 1. His brief but impactful appearance in Season 1 set the stage for an emotional reckoning.

In The Sea of Monsters, Hermes plays a small but critical role, showing up early in the book to supply Percy with magical items meant to help him during his quest in the hopes that Percy will be able to sway Luke away from the side of the evil Titan Kronos. Miranda told Deadline how much he’d filmed for the season in December 2024:

"Oh, it’s done. It’s shot. If you’re a fan of the book, you know that Hermes shows up early, so I have filmed my scenes."

Hermes’ return in Percy Jackson Season 2 has the potential to explore the gods’ neglectful parenting and the emotional fallout, as well as the impact it can have on young demigods like Luke. The scenes between Hermes and Percy will likely be heavy with meaning, adding new layers to the deity while continuing to build Luke into one of the series’ most complex—and tragic—characters.

Ares

Disney

The god of war is officially returning! Adam Copeland, known to WWE fans as Edge, was a fan favorite in Season 1 and is set to reprise his role as Ares in Percy Jackson Season 2. While Ares was a key antagonist in Season 1, his story is far from over. In The Sea of Monsters, Ares isn’t as directly involved in the action, but his shadow still looms large over the demigods, especially his daughter, Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn). After Clarisse is tasked with retrieving the Golden Fleece, Ares—known for his toxic pride and warlike tendencies—pressures his daughter not to fail the quest and to make him proud.

Copeland spoke with Screen Rant in December 2024 to discuss where the series’ young protagonists are when the show returns for its second season:

"The kids are growing, and they're not so much kids anymore. I think it naturally follows the progression of what happens to you as you're going through your teens. I think that's why the books always connected, because I feel like people saw a bit of themselves in these characters and the awkward phases that you go through, but if you got friends it doesn't feel quite as awkward. And I feel like at the heart of Percy Jackson, that's really what they're about."

The Disney+ adaptation seems poised to expand Ares’ presence in Season 2. Copeland’s version of Ares is aggressive, smug, and always looking for a fight, so there’s a strong chance the show will continue to lean into that for comedic and dramatic effect. His dynamic with Clarisse could also give fans a deeper look into what it means to be the child of a war god—and how that affects someone trying to live up to their father’s brutal expectations.

Bonus: Circe

Disney

Though she’s not an Olympian, one of the most anticipated new characters is C.C., aka Circe (Rosemarie DeWitt), the powerful sorceress who runs a mysterious spa resort on the island of Aeaea. In the book, Percy and Annabeth stumble upon her island, only to find themselves in the crosshairs of one of the most powerful—and vindictive—beings on Earth, who has an unfortunate habit of transforming men into guinea pigs.

Circe’s role in The Sea of Monsters is brief but impactful, and it highlights one of the great joys of Percy Jackson: the way ancient myths are reimagined for the present day. If done right, Circe’s episode could be one of Season 2’s standout moments.

Will Percy Jackson Season 2 Deliver?

Disney

As Disney+ gears up to bring The Sea of Monsters to life, these five mythological characters are poised to elevate the stakes as the saga surrounding the Olympians becomes more complex than ever before. Season 1 was about introducing this world, but Percy Jackson Season 2 is where it gets messy—with gods interfering, family secrets unearthed, and friendships tested like never before.

With the cast expanding and the storytelling digging deeper into the ever-evolving soap opera that is Mount Olympus, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is on track to deliver a second season that’s just as epic as its source material and maybe even more unforgettable.