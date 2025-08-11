Here's What Happened To Takamura In Sakamoto Days Episode 16

Sakamoto Days Episode 16 is shocking fans, as the sword-wielding assassin seemingly died at the hands of series big bad (at least for now) Slur. Thus far, in the hit anime adaptation, which is streaming now on Netflix in the U.S., audiences have watched as they were introduced to the world of Taro Sakamoto, a former John Wick-like assassin who has given up his days of killing. This opens the door to a whole cast of colorfully morbid guns, swords, and fists for hire, including the ultra badass Takamura.

However, as dozens of contract killers mysteriously start dying, Sakamoto is pulled back into the world of assassins to uncover what has been going on. This first major story arc came to a head in the recently released 16th episode (subtitled Slice Slice Dance), as the assassin-killing Slur attacked the head office of the Japanese Association of Assassins. This attack resulted in the death of more than three-quarters of Japan's assassins, one of whom seemed to be the elderly Takamura, although his fate was left a little unclear.

Did Takamura Die in Sakamoto Days Episode 16?

Netflix

Sakamoto Days Episode 16 served as something of a chapter break, as Taro Sakamoto, the JAA, and the devilishly dangerous Slur finally came to blows on the 20th story of JAA headquarters.

During the episode's action-packed 25-minute runtime, one of the few people seen able to slow down the villainous Slur (aka X) and his hammer-swinging henchmen, Gaku, was fellow assassin Takamura.

The elderly sword-for-hire had been seen several times in the series as another JAA member looking into the X assassin killings. While his exact power level remains unclear, his skill with a blade gives the impression that few on this Earth could contend with him.

Slur and Gaku's raid on the JAA reaches a climax at the end of the episode, as they finally cross paths with Taro Sakamoto and his lovable employees/proteges Shin and Lu.

The end of this epic fight comes as Takamura busts into the room, slicing Gaku's hands clean off, and taking out several other Slur henchmen. However, before he could get the jump on Slur himself, the silver-haired serial killer detonated a bomb, destroying the building and seemingly vaporizing Takamura in the process.

The episode sees Sakamoto and his wards emerging from the rubble, Slur gone, and Takamura nowhere to be seen. This is meant to give the impression that Takamura has died, along with the dozens of other assassins Slur killed in his siege of the JAA office. However, that is not necessarily the case. Takamura could be okay.

Netflix

Just like in the manga, Episode 16 of the anime features narration describing the fallout of the events that had just transpired.

"The number of professional assassins in Japan dropped by three-quarters that day." Slur's attack had resulted in 176 deaths, three injured (Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu), and "one missing."

Those who have read the manga know that one "missing" person is Takamura. The sword-wielding assassin returns several story arcs later (roughly 100 chapters later in the manga), returning as a primary antagonist in the Assassin Exhibition of the Century arc.

It turns out that Takamura used this opportunity to go into hiding. Notably, one of the significant moments featuring the character occurs when he returns. Here he tells adversaries, including Sakamoto and Slur, "the only one who can beat [him] is [him]."

Slur then decides the only way to beat the elderly assassin is by taking on Takamura's personality. Slur's Takamura impersonation ultimately fails, leading Sakamoto to take on his former JAA associate.