Netflix Anime 2025: 10 Anime Series To Look Forward To This Year

Netflix is fully invested in anime and isn't close to stopping. In 2025, there will be at least 10 new anime series and seasons to watch.

The biggest streaming service in the world will launch several new anime series based on manga, books, and video games, such as The Summer Hikaru Died, Leviathan, and Devil May Cry.

There's also the ongoing release of Sakamoto Days, the continuation of Dandadan, and the conclusion of Blood of Zeus for fans to stream in this year's anime catalog on Netflix.

10 New 2025 Anime Releases on Netflix

Sakamoto Days: Season 1

Sakamoto Days

Premiere Date: January 11, 2025

Releasing weekly on Netflix with six episodes already available to stream, Sakamoto Days is about Taro Sakamoto, once the greatest hitman in the world who fell in love and had a kid. After retiring, Sakamoto became a silent konbini owner alongside his wife.

However, Sakamoto's peaceful life with his family is interrupted when his former career as a hitman comes knocking and shooting at his convenience store doors. Another hitman, the telepath Shin Asakura, becomes friends with Sakamoto and helps him preserve his new life.

The first part of the season will have 11 episodes, with the second part expected to be released in July 2025 with another 11 episodes.

Kinnikuman - Perfect Origin Arc: Season 2

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc

Premiere Date: January 12, 2025

Another anime still releasing weekly episodes on Netflix is Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc, which is well into its second season.

An adaptation of the Kinnikuman manga, this anime will cover the events of the Perfect Origin Arc from the 2011 manga revival to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1983 anime and the 45th anniversary of the franchise itself.

Kinnikuman must prove himself worthy of the throne of Planet Kinniku by protecting the human race alongside lifetime comrades like Terryman and winning back-to-back superhuman championships against the Devil Chojin and the Perfect Chojin.

The second season of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc will finish streaming on March 30.

Devil May Cry: Season 1

Devil May Cry

Premiere Date: April 3, 2025

Based on the hit hack-and-slash video game franchise from Capcom, Netflix's Devil May Cry will be animated by the streamer's long-time collaborator Studio Mir, the same studio behind Voltron: Legendary Defender that left Netflix last year.

Johnny Yong Bosch, who returned to voice Ichigo in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, will take the role of the white-haired demon hunter Dante—hunting down those who killed his mother and corrupted his brother.

Dandadan: Season 2

Dandadan

Premiere Date: July 2025

Dandadan became one of the most sensational animes of the year with its immaculate animation from Science SARU and heartbreaking writing, such as Acrobatic Silky's tearful backstory.

Leaving last season on a major cliffhanger, this new season of Dandadan will adapt the rest of the Cursed House arc, the Evil Eye, and part of the Kaiju arcs from the manga. It will also introduce Vamola, who will join the expansive cast of teenagers in Dandadan.

While an exact date has yet to be revealed, the next season of Dandadan, which will consist of 12 episodes, will be released on Netflix in July.

The Summer Hikaru Died: Season 1

The Summer Hikaru Died

Premiere Date: July - September 2025

Based on the acclaimed horror manga by Mokumokuren, The Summer Hikaru Died will be adapted by studio CygamesPictures and premiere in late summer or early fall 2025 on Nippon TV before streaming globally on Netflix.

Yoshiki and Hikaru are two teenage boys living in an inauspicious rural Japanese town. While their personalities differ, they couldn't be any closer. It isn't until something happens to Hikrau that Yoshiki grapples with the fact that an alien force has replaced his friend.

My Melody & Kuromi: Season 1

My Melody & Kuromi

Premiere Date: July 2025

WIT STUDIO's Toruku will produce the stop-motion anime My Melody & Kuromi to celebrate the 50th and 20th anniversaries of the two title characters, respectively. Sanrio, the company best known for Hello Kitty, created the two lead rabbit characters.

Directed by Tomoki Misato of Pui Pui Molcar and written by Shuko Nemoto, My Melody & Kuromi will premiere exclusively on Netflix in July on an as-yet-disclosed date.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch: Season 1

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Premiere Date: 2025

With Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell not having a game since Blacklist in 2013 and Tom Hardy's movie adaptation being dead in the water, long-time fans of the stealth game franchise are starved for more adventures with Sam Fisher.

Thankfully, Netflix will release Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, an anime-like series based on the franchise that "offers a sharp new take on modern espionage in the hybrid-war era."

Instead of Fisher being voiced by his original actor, Michael Ironside, due to being too old for the role, Liev Schreiber will voice the covert black-ops soldier in his place.

Leviathan: Season 1

Leviathan

Premiere Date: 2025

Orange, the animation studio most famed for its work on every season of BEASTARS, will produce Leviathan, based on Scott Westerfeld's 2009 bio-steampunk novel.

Set in 1914, the world of Leviathan is on the eve of war. A fugitive prince, Aleksandar, and a girl, Deryn Sharp, meet aboard the bioengineered airship HMS Leviathan and change the course of history.

Westerfeld confirmed that the anime series would adapt the other Leviathan books, Behemoth and Goliath. Keith Thompson's artwork from the novels will also heavily inspire the series' look.

Westerfeld even stated on his blog that "the producers love [Thompson] and his work. We wouldn't have done it without him."

The One Piece: Season 1

The One Piece

Premiere Date: 2025

While the second season of Netflix's live-action One Piece series likely won't be released in 2025, fans can still tide themselves over with the entirety of the original anime, along with a new reimagining of Luffy's old adventures coming this year.

To update One Piece for a modern audience, the animation studio behind Spy X Family, WIT Studio, will produce a new adaptation of the East Blue Saga called The One Piece.

This adaptation of the iconic manga will use "cutting-edge visual technology" in this remake. It will undoubtedly remove the filler and slower pacing from Toei's original production and likely feature a new cast of actors to voice the Straw Hat crew.

Blood of Zeus: Season 3

Blood of Zeus

Premiere Date: 2025

After animating shows like Castlevania, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Masters of the Universe: Revelation for Netflix, Powerhouse Animation returns with Blood of Zeus.

Last season ended on a major cliffhanger, with Heron seemingly dead and the rest of the enormous cast of Blood of Zeus facing an enraged Gaia who summoned the Titan Typhon to kill them all.

However, unlike creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides' original plan for five seasons, Blood of Zeus will conclude with Season 3.

